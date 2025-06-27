Silicon Motion’s UFS Solution Completes Compatibility Validation with Qualcomm® Snapdragon® Cockpit SA8295P Platform

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in the design and marketing of NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, is pleased to announce that its Universal Flash Storage (UFS) solution has successfully completed compatibility validation on Qualcomm® Snapdragon® Cockpit SA8295P Platform. This achievement enables automotive customers to confidently adopt Silicon Motion's UFS solution with the Snapdragon® Cockpit SA8295P designs.

Silicon Motion enables superior performance and multitasking support, with high reliability on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® Cockpit SA8295P platform for ASIL B use cases, which supports UFS 3.1 advanced features such as HS-Gear4 x 2-lane mode and command queuing while leveraging Silicon Motion's industry-leading technology and experience in NAND management. Boasting an extended temperature range and flexible capacity support, it offers a seamless and expeditious design integration option, enabling high-performance AI smart cockpits.

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon® Cockpit SA8295P is a high-performance automotive platform designed for smart cockpits. Built on a 5nm process, it delivers powerful AI performance, advanced multi-display graphics, and ASIL-B functional safety support. When combined with Silicon Motion's reliable UFS solution, the platform enables fast data access and seamless system integration.

"I am delighted about our collaboration with Qualcomm," said Lancelot Hu, Director of Automotive and Embedded Solution Line of Business at Silicon Motion. "The successful validation of our UFS solution on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit SA8295P reflects our commitment to high-performance storage for future automotive platforms. Our ongoing collaboration now extends to additional platforms, including Snapdragon Ride Flex (SA8775P) and Snapdragon Ride ADAS (SA8650P), powering next-generation infotainment and ADAS systems."

Silicon Motion specializes in the development of high-performance, standards-compliant, and reliable NAND flash storage solutions specifically tailored for automotive applications, including AI smart cockpits, ADAS, and telematics. Our automotive solutions meticulously adhere to various automotive processes and certifications, ensuring utmost quality and compliance, including:

Silicon Motion provides a comprehensive range of storage solutions that have been seamlessly integrated into top vehicle brands, encompassing automotive-grade SSD, eMMC, and UFS technologies. For further details, kindly visit www.siliconmotion.com.

About Silicon Motion:

