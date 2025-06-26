The number of foreigners who travel to South Korea is expected to top the 20-million mark this year, boosting domestic demand, a report said Thursday.

According to the report compiled by Hyundai Research Institute, the number of foreigners who visit the country is estimated to top 20 million this year, which would mark a sharp rise from last year's estimated 16.37 million.

The report also said the country is expected to reap $20.2 billion from their spending here.

The estimated income from foreign travelers accounts for 2.5 percent of last year's domestic spending, the report said. (Yonhap)