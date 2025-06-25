HONG KONG, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metis Global Group (Metis) has once again been recognised for its exceptional trust services and outstanding performance, receiving the "Excellence Award of Trustee Service" for the sixth time from the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek's Financial Institution Awards, setting a new benchmark for the trust industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

Amid global volatility, trust services are facing unprecedented challenges. From geopolitical risks and asset protection to cross-border compliance and generational asset transfer, the market now demands more flexible trust structures, greater service efficiency, and stronger international integration. At the same time, the rapid advancement of technology continues to reshape the industry, with digitalisation and information security emerging as critical indicators of competitiveness.

In response to these challenges, Metis has leveraged the expertise of its multinational team across the Asia-Pacific region to establish a comprehensive cross-border service network. The company delivers diversified asset allocation strategies and highly transparent trust solutions, while actively aligning with AI and digital transformation trends. By continuously optimising its operational processes, risk control systems, and cybersecurity framework, Metis continues to raise the bar for service quality and standards—garnering widespread industry recognition.

Mr Quentin Hau, Deputy Director of the Business Development Department at Metis, stated, "Winning this award for the sixth time is deeply meaningful to us. This recognition belongs not only to our valued clients who have placed their trust in us, but also to every dedicated team member who strives for excellence. Moving forward, we will continue to deepen our roots in the Asia-Pacific region while embracing a global vision, driving innovation and resilience in trust services, and establishing a new paradigm for the industry."

In addition to providing outstanding trust services, Metis actively fulfils its corporate social responsibility by engaging in long-term public education, charitable support, and cultural and artistic initiatives. As the international professional partner of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in Asia, Metis collaborates to advance knowledge transfer in the fields of trust and asset management, fostering the sustainable development of the industry. Metis also promotes financial literacy by developing a range of educational resources covering topics such as savings planning and risk tolerance assessment, contributing to the enhancement of public financial awareness. At the same time, Metis extends its commitment to education to underserved communities—from sponsoring tuition for underprivileged families to supporting the reconstruction of school facilities in remote areas—demonstrating its active participation through action.

In terms of charitable support, Metis has long been committed to improving the daily living conditions of people with disabilities, consistently working to enhance their quality of life and independence through a wide range of charitable initiatives, all in pursuit of a more inclusive society. In the cultural realm, Metis sponsors artists, including renowned sculptor Yulong Huang, reflecting the company's enduring commitment to artistic value and cultural innovation.

Looking ahead, Metis will continue to respond to market demands with the highest professional standards and a strong sense of social responsibility. Metis sincerely thanks Bloomberg Businessweek and its esteemed panel of judges for this honour. More than just a recognition, this award is an inspiration—driving Metis' continued growth and dedication.

About Metis Global Group

Metis Global Group is a financial group that strives to provide unconventional trust and wealth management solutions to clients in Asia. As members of a well-established group, Metis Global (Singapore) Pte. Limited, Metis Global Limited, and Metis Global (Cook Islands) Limited offer trust solutions from jurisdictions that have well-developed trust protections which provide clients with comprehensive asset protection.

About Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards

Organised by the esteemed financial media outlet Bloomberg Businessweek / Chinese Edition, the Financial Institution Awards are a prestigious annual event that recognises outstanding businesses contributing to the financial industry. Through a rigorous selection process, the awards identify the top-performing financial institutions in various service sectors throughout the preceding year, bestowing upon them the coveted Excellence or Outstanding Awards. It aims to promote the sustainable development of the financial sector, encouraging industry players to nurture professionals, drive innovations and propel economic growth.