HONG KONG, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Terminal Expo (STE) 2025 will bring together global aviation and transportation leaders at Hong Kong's AsiaWorld-Expo from 4-6 November. This landmark event, backed by Hong Kong International Airport, offers a comprehensive platform focused on the planning, design, and development of efficient intermodal transportation hubs.

The expo will attract 120+ exhibitors and 4,000+ professionals from across APAC and globally, including terminal operators, ground handlers, logistics providers, airlines, and aviation authorities. Attendees will explore cutting-edge solutions for passenger and cargo operations, smart terminal automation, AI-enhanced cargo management, and rail/metro integration within intermodal hubs.

Industry Titans Converge: Where Innovation Meets Implementation

Technological Vanguards Redefining Tomorrow's Terminals

STE 2025 brings together an elite cadre of technology pioneers in a realm where innovation transcends imagination. Industry powerhouses including Telebooth, CIMC-Pteris, and Weihai Guangtai Equipment will showcase alongside global giants NEC, Nuctech and SITA, etc. These leaders are presenting transformative solutions that don't just improve operational excellence but fundamentally reimagine it.

Global Gateways Unite: A Masterclass in Terminal Evolution

The event features an unprecedented gathering of the world's most influential aviation hubs converging to shape the future of intermodal connectivity. Asia's aviation titans Beijing Capital Airport and Shenzhen Airport Aerotropolis Development Co., Ltd. will join the Middle East's crown jewel, Europe's efficiency champion Munich Airport International and Brussels Airport. These global powerhouses bring centuries of combined expertise to the conversation. Their collaboration extends beyond sharing insights to crafting future terminals where boundaries between transportation modes dissolve and seamless passenger journeys become reality.

Premier Thematic Forums at Super Terminal Expo Conference to Shape Tomorrow's Transportation Ecosystem

Engage with global leaders in curated dialogues where cutting-edge trends, decision-maker networks, practical insights, and cross-ecosystem collaboration converge to shape the next generation of intermodal infrastructure. Featured forums include:

While these established forums continue to set the industry agenda, STE 2025 breaks new ground with pioneering additions to its programme. This year's edition introduces transformative features that push the boundaries of transportation innovation. See the Conference agenda at here.

Groundbreaking Additions for 2025

Low Altitude Economy Forum × Aviation Week Network Air Mobility Awards (AAM) Awards

The low altitude economy refers to the emerging economic ecosystem centred around activities, businesses, and services conducted at altitudes below 1,000-3,000 meters above ground level. This is a multi-billion-dollar market reshaping urban logistics, emergency response, surveillance, and passenger transport worldwide.

With Hong Kong prioritising regulatory sandboxes and infrastructure investments, the region is at the forefront of this new mobility era. As Asia's first dedicated platform for terminal design, construction, and operations, the STE LAE Forum brings together global and regional leaders to define harmonized safety standards, accelerate policy frameworks, and shape the next generation of integrated, scalable, and sustainable AAM infrastructure.

Co-organized by Aviation Week Network, the Aviation Week Network Advanced Air Mobility Awards 2025 will honour best-in-class achievements in technology, operations, infrastructure, and outreach within the rapidly evolving Advanced Air Mobility sector.

Learn more about the LEA Forum & AAM Awards here.

Exclusive Professional Experiences with STE Hosted Buyer Programme

The Hosted Buyer Programme at Super Terminal Expo carefully selects top executives in airports and operators who possess a strong commitment to excellence. By seamlessly integrating an exhibition, a conference agenda and awards, we provide a platform that empowers companies aspiring to expand their business worldwide.

Exclusively for eligible buyer:

Pre-Registration Is Open—Secure Your Place in Aviation's Future

Don't miss your chance to be part of Asia's premier transportation hub event. Join 4,000+ industry professionals, explore cutting-edge solutions, and network with global leaders reshaping the future of intermodal transportation.

Co-located Events

About Super Terminal Expo

Super Terminal Expo is a three-day event held on November 4 - 6, at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. It focuses on intermodal terminal design & development, exploring the unique challenges and opportunities in intermodal transportation hubs, with a focus on airports. Expecting more than 4,000 attendees, the event offers a comprehensive platform encompassing a dynamic exhibition showcasing the latest innovations from more than 120+ exhibitors and brands, an insightful conference featuring expert presentations and thought leadership, interactive airport dialogues fostering in-depth discussions, and a prestigious awards ceremony recognising industry excellence. Attendees will also benefit from valuable networking opportunities to connect with peers and leaders, and gain exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of Hong Kong International Airport.

