Chula Earns Global Distinction in THE Impact Rankings and QS WUR, Cementing Its No.1 Position in Thailand and ASEAN Leadership in Sustainability and Academic Excellence

BANGKOK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University has achieved outstanding recognition in two of the world's most prestigious university rankings, reaffirming its position as Thailand's leading academic institution and a prominent force in global higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, Chulalongkorn University soared to the Top 44 globally and secured the No.1 position in Thailand, being recognized for its remarkable contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It notably ranked No.1 in ASEAN for SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, with a near-perfect score of 99.7 out of 100.

The university was also ranked among the Top 5 globally for SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being and Top 20 globally for SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, further underlining its broad impact on sustainable development.

In the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2026, officially announced on June 19, 2025, Chulalongkorn University was named among the Top 10 universities in ASEAN and remained the No.1 university in Thailand for the 17th consecutive year, placing 221st in the world.

Chula earned global recognition for ranking 89th in Academic Reputation and 64th in Employment Outcomes worldwide.

Chulalongkorn also improved across all ranking indicators in the QS WUR 2026, which evaluated 1,501 institutions based on nine metrics, including academic reputation, citations per faculty, sustainability, and international outlook.

These dual achievements underscore Chulalongkorn University's continued commitment to academic excellence, sustainable development, and global impact. They reflect the university's strategic vision to be a driving force in education, research, and innovation for the betterment of society.

"Chulalongkorn University proudly retains its No. 1 position among Thai universities and ranks 132nd in Asia out of more than 2,000 institutions in the THE Asia University Rankings 2025—a testament to the excellence of Thai higher education on the regional stage."

