HANOI, Vietnam, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the still waters of Halong Bay, where mist lingers like breath over jade waves, Bhaya Soul begins her quiet journey. A new offering from Bhaya Cruises, this cruise invites travelers to return to themselves.

Bhaya Soul is designed for those exploring more than scenery. As the fourth generation of Bhaya Cruises, she is for those seeking freedom in stillness. With only 20 elegantly crafted cabins, Bhaya Soul is a space to pause, slow down, and rediscover what it means to truly be present.

"Freedom isn't always found in motion," said Tran Thanh Nam, Bhaya Cruises' Chairman of Board members. "Over the years, I've come to believe that the most transformative journeys don't rush. They allow space—for reflection, for presence, for reconnecting with what matters. With Bhaya Soul, we're shaping a slower, more intentional way to experience the bay—one that honors the rhythm of the sea and the pace of the soul."

The inspiration for the birth of Bhaya Soul

Designed with mindfulness, Bhaya Soul reflects her surroundings. The three themes connect each guest with the flow of the bay:

Unrushed journey in the rhythm of the Bay

Rooted in the principles of slow travel and mindful living, each sailing encourages deep understanding. Guided meditation and yin yoga invite guests to move in harmony with the water's rhythm and the timbre of stalagmites. There is no rush. No rigid schedule. Only space—to breathe, to feel, to simply be.

Cruises of two or three days move through lesser-known corners of the bay. Guests may choose to paddle through a quiet hidden lagoon of Ba Ham Lake by kayak, visit Cua Van Floating Village still preserved through time, let the peaceful landscapes of Viet Hai Village do its work, or be stunned by the million-year-old limestone and karst architecture inside Tien Ong Cave. There is freedom in the unplanned, in allowing wonder to unfold naturally.

The wellness voyage in little details

Onboard, the experience is grounded in sensory simplicity. Meals are thoughtfully prepared with seasonal, local ingredients and cooked with sophisticated techniques. A four-season pool on the sundeck invites guests to unwind amidst the 360 degree panoramic view. Vietnamese herbal therapies, drawn from generations of traditional healing, offer restoration that is physical and soulful.

Keep sustainability in mind

Sustainability is the foundation. From reclaimed materials to eco-sensitive operations, Bhaya Soul honors the sacredness of Halong Bay and its communities. Travel, here, is exchange. A pleasant footprint, a grateful attendance.

What Bhaya Soul offers is not escape, but return. Return to rhythm. Return to breath. Return to self. In a world that often rushes, this journey dares to linger.

Because when we slow down, we remember.

When we remember, we soften.

And in that softening, we find freedom—not in distance, but in the moment.

Voyages aboard Bhaya Soul begin from July 2025. For those ready to travel inward as well as outward, the path begins here.

Learn more at: bhayacruises.com

Email: sales@bhayacruises.com

Hotline: (+84) 933-44-6542