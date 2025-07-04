지난주 화요일 9시 숲티비에서 진행된 김대균 토익킹 게스트로 김현지양이 최신 기출 단어를 깔끔하게 정리해 보내주셨다. 독자 여러분께 공유드린다. 단어 암기만큼 안전하고 좋은 투자는 없다.

perishable — 상하기 쉬운

The company uses special packaging for perishable food products.

그 회사는 부패하기 쉬운 식품을 위해 특별 포장을 사용합니다.

courier — 배달

We use an international courier service to ensure fast delivery overseas.

해외로 빠른 배송을 보장하기 위해 국제 특송 서비스를 이용합니다.

explicitly — 명확하게, 분명히

Unless explicitly stated otherwise, all fees are nonrefundable.

달리 명시되지 않는 한, 모든 수수료는 환불되지 않습니다.

incidental — 부차적인

Incidental damages are not included in the warranty coverage.

부차적인 손해는 보증 범위에 포함되지 않습니다.

reimbursement — 배상

Employees must submit receipts to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.

직원들은 출장비 환급을 받기 위해 영수증을 제출해야 합니다.

adamantly (＝ firmly) — 단호하게

The customer adamantly demanded a full refund.

고객은 전액 환불을 단호하게 요구했습니다.

unprecedented — 사상 전례 없는

The company’s latest product features unprecedented precision, improving both performance and reliability.

그 회사의 최신 제품은 전례 없는 정확성을 특징으로 하며, 성능과 신뢰성을 모두 향상시킵니다.

liaison — 연락 담당자

The project manager served as a liaison between the client and the development team.

프로젝트 매니저는 고객과 개발팀 사이의 연락 창구 역할을 했습니다.

adversely — 부정적으로, 불리하게

Poor communication may adversely affect the outcome of the project.

원활하지 않은 소통은 프로젝트 결과에 부정적 영향을 줄 수 있습니다.

deteriorate — 악화시키다

Experts warn that trade disputes may deteriorate the economy further.

전문가들은 무역 분쟁이 경제를 더욱 악화시킬 수 있다고 경고했습니다.

elusive — 잡기 힘든, 애매모호한

Clear communication is essential when working with elusive concepts.

명확하지 않은 개념을 다룰 때는 명확한 소통이 필수입니다.

impulsively — 즉흥적으로

Impulsively making decisions can lead to unexpected problems.

즉흥적으로 결정하는 것은 예기치 못한 문제를 초래할 수 있습니다.

replenish — 보충하다

The vending machine needs to be replenished daily due to high demand.

수요가 많아 자판기는 매일 보충되어야 합니다.

the embassy — 대사관

Please contact the embassy if you lose your passport abroad.

해외에서 여권을 분실했을 경우 대사관에 연락하세요.

distinguished guests — 귀빈

We are honored to have so many distinguished guests with us this evening.

오늘 저녁 이렇게 많은 귀빈 여러분을 모시게 되어 영광입니다.

precaution — 예방, 조치

Before using the equipment, read all safety precautions carefully.

장비를 사용하기 전에 모든 안전 주의사항을 주의 깊게 읽으세요.

comply with — 준수하다 / compliance — 준수

All employees must comply with the company’s safety regulations.

모든 직원은 회사의 안전 규정을 준수해야 합니다.

The company is working to ensure full compliance with industry standards.

그 회사는 산업 기준을 완벽히 준수하기 위해 노력 중입니다.

take into account — 고려하다

The company takes into account customer feedback when developing new products.

회사는 신제품 개발 시 고객 피드백을 고려합니다.

let alone — ~는 말할 것도 없이

She can’t manage her own schedule, let alone coordinate a team.

그녀는 자신의 일정을 관리하지 못하는데, 팀을 조율하는 것은 말할 것도 없습니다.

projection — 예상

The financial projection shows steady growth over the next five years.

재무 예측은 향후 5년간의 안정적인 성장을 보여줍니다.

is underway — 진행 중이다

The merger between the two companies is officially underway.

두 회사 간의 합병이 공식적으로 진행 중입니다.

a wealth of — 풍부한, 많은

The candidate has a wealth of experience in international marketing.

그 지원자는 국제 마케팅 분야에서 풍부한 경험을 가지고 있습니다.