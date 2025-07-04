지난주 화요일 9시 숲티비에서 진행된 김대균 토익킹 게스트로 김현지양이 최신 기출 단어를 깔끔하게 정리해 보내주셨다. 독자 여러분께 공유드린다. 단어 암기만큼 안전하고 좋은 투자는 없다.
perishable — 상하기 쉬운
The company uses special packaging for perishable food products.
그 회사는 부패하기 쉬운 식품을 위해 특별 포장을 사용합니다.
courier — 배달
We use an international courier service to ensure fast delivery overseas.
해외로 빠른 배송을 보장하기 위해 국제 특송 서비스를 이용합니다.
explicitly — 명확하게, 분명히
Unless explicitly stated otherwise, all fees are nonrefundable.
달리 명시되지 않는 한, 모든 수수료는 환불되지 않습니다.
incidental — 부차적인
Incidental damages are not included in the warranty coverage.
부차적인 손해는 보증 범위에 포함되지 않습니다.
reimbursement — 배상
Employees must submit receipts to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
직원들은 출장비 환급을 받기 위해 영수증을 제출해야 합니다.
adamantly (＝ firmly) — 단호하게
The customer adamantly demanded a full refund.
고객은 전액 환불을 단호하게 요구했습니다.
unprecedented — 사상 전례 없는
The company’s latest product features unprecedented precision, improving both performance and reliability.
그 회사의 최신 제품은 전례 없는 정확성을 특징으로 하며, 성능과 신뢰성을 모두 향상시킵니다.
liaison — 연락 담당자
The project manager served as a liaison between the client and the development team.
프로젝트 매니저는 고객과 개발팀 사이의 연락 창구 역할을 했습니다.
adversely — 부정적으로, 불리하게
Poor communication may adversely affect the outcome of the project.
원활하지 않은 소통은 프로젝트 결과에 부정적 영향을 줄 수 있습니다.
deteriorate — 악화시키다
Experts warn that trade disputes may deteriorate the economy further.
전문가들은 무역 분쟁이 경제를 더욱 악화시킬 수 있다고 경고했습니다.
elusive — 잡기 힘든, 애매모호한
Clear communication is essential when working with elusive concepts.
명확하지 않은 개념을 다룰 때는 명확한 소통이 필수입니다.
impulsively — 즉흥적으로
Impulsively making decisions can lead to unexpected problems.
즉흥적으로 결정하는 것은 예기치 못한 문제를 초래할 수 있습니다.
replenish — 보충하다
The vending machine needs to be replenished daily due to high demand.
수요가 많아 자판기는 매일 보충되어야 합니다.
the embassy — 대사관
Please contact the embassy if you lose your passport abroad.
해외에서 여권을 분실했을 경우 대사관에 연락하세요.
distinguished guests — 귀빈
We are honored to have so many distinguished guests with us this evening.
오늘 저녁 이렇게 많은 귀빈 여러분을 모시게 되어 영광입니다.
precaution — 예방, 조치
Before using the equipment, read all safety precautions carefully.
장비를 사용하기 전에 모든 안전 주의사항을 주의 깊게 읽으세요.
comply with — 준수하다 / compliance — 준수
All employees must comply with the company’s safety regulations.
모든 직원은 회사의 안전 규정을 준수해야 합니다.
The company is working to ensure full compliance with industry standards.
그 회사는 산업 기준을 완벽히 준수하기 위해 노력 중입니다.
take into account — 고려하다
The company takes into account customer feedback when developing new products.
회사는 신제품 개발 시 고객 피드백을 고려합니다.
let alone — ~는 말할 것도 없이
She can’t manage her own schedule, let alone coordinate a team.
그녀는 자신의 일정을 관리하지 못하는데, 팀을 조율하는 것은 말할 것도 없습니다.
projection — 예상
The financial projection shows steady growth over the next five years.
재무 예측은 향후 5년간의 안정적인 성장을 보여줍니다.
is underway — 진행 중이다
The merger between the two companies is officially underway.
두 회사 간의 합병이 공식적으로 진행 중입니다.
a wealth of — 풍부한, 많은
The candidate has a wealth of experience in international marketing.
그 지원자는 국제 마케팅 분야에서 풍부한 경험을 가지고 있습니다.
