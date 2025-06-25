Advanced IP-Based Solutions Ensure Seamless Democratic Coverage for Global Audiences

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global live broadcasting technology provider, TVU deployed comprehensive solutions to support mainstream media coverage of South Korea's presidential election on June 3, 2025. This election saw Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung elected with a record 79.38% voter turnout.

TVU provided reliable live production services to over a dozen major television networks, deploying more than 300 professional devices and thousands of hours of cloud services. The company constructed a complete technical pipeline from on-site collection to global distribution, enabling unprecedented coverage scale and quality. With deep roots in the Korean media market spanning several years, TVU leveraged this relationship to deliver mission-critical technology support during one of the nation's most significant political events. The comprehensive deployment covered every aspect of election reporting, from remote polling stations in rural areas to high-stakes counting centers in major cities, ensuring no critical moment went uncovered.

The integrated solution combined three core products working synergistically:

TVU One Live Backpacks were deployed at key locations across Seoul, Busan, and Daegu, covering polling stations, counting centers, and campaign headquarters. Using multi-network aggregation technology and HEVC encoding, these devices achieved ultra-low latency transmission (as low as 0.3 seconds) with 4K HDR quality, maintaining stable performance even in congested network environments.

TVU Anywhere Mobile Application transformed smartphones into professional broadcasting terminals, empowering hundreds of reporters nationwide for real-time coverage. The app's innovative mirroring function allowed broadcasters to integrate navigation displays with election results, using the new president's portrait as location markers for enhanced visual storytelling.

TVU Grid IP Distribution System connected thousands of global server nodes, enabling ultra-low latency multi-point distribution. This eliminated dependence on traditional satellite and fiber transmission, allowing cost-effective real-time news delivery to international media partners.

All major television stations successfully achieved comprehensive election coverage, from instant polling site connections to data tracking at counting centers. The technology provided high-definition footage, stable signal transmission, and flexible operations, ensuring timely and innovative news production.

This successful deployment demonstrates TVU's technical excellence in major news event broadcasting. As global demand for real-time, high-quality coverage continues growing, TVU remains committed to providing advanced, reliable live broadcasting solutions for media organizations worldwide.