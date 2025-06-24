SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai is exploring avenues for mutual cooperation with shipbuilding and maritime experts from Korea and the U.S.

HD Hyundai announced on Tuesday, June 24, that it hosted the Korea–U.S. Leaders Forum on Education and Research on Shipbuilding at its Global R&D Center in Pangyo, Korea. The forum was organized as a follow-up to the trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in July last year between HD Hyundai, Seoul National University (SNU), and the University of Michigan (UM) to promote talent development in the shipbuilding industry.

Previously, HD Hyundai recognized the U.S. government's strong commitment to revitalizing its shipbuilding industry and expressed its support for efforts to strengthen the sector and bolster national security. In line with this, HD Hyundai partnered with SNU and UM to launch a joint initiative to foster future talent in shipbuilding.

Co-hosted by HD Hyundai and Seoul National University, and supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE), the forum marks the first since the launch of the new Korean administration in which experts from both countries have gathered to discuss practical avenues for collaboration. As a tangible milestone in public-private cooperation, the event drew considerable attention from industry stakeholders.

The forum was attended by distinguished including Andrew Gately, Commercial Minister-Counselor of the U.S. Embassy in Korea; Lee Seung-ryeol, Industrial Policy Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; and Chung Kisun, Executive Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai. The forum brought together a panel of leading experts: from Korea, professors representing seven top universities, including SNU and KAIST; and from the U.S., professors from six prestigious institutions, such as UM and MIT. In total, more than 40 shipbuilding and marine engineering specialists participated in the event.

The event began with opening remarks by Chung. "This collaboration marks the beginning of a true maritime alliance—one that goes beyond talent exchange to sharing technologies and visions between Korea and the United States," he said. "Let us work together toward the growth and prosperity of both nations' shipbuilding industries."

Keynote speeches from both countries followed. Professor David Singer of the University of Michigan, speaking on behalf of the U.S. delegation, remarked, "I find myself in awe of the remarkable capability of Korean shipyards to produce the world's largest and most intricate vessels in record time. Investing in talent is absolutely crucial for rejuvenating the U.S. shipbuilding industry, and the potential for expanding our collaboration with HD Hyundai is an exceptional opportunity we cannot afford to overlook."

In the afternoon, the forum continued at SNU, where participating universities and institutions presented their respective curricula in shipbuilding and maritime engineering. The session provided a platform for sharing best practices and exploring joint educational strategies, while also highlighting the importance of binational collaboration in cultivating talent. On the final day of the forum, Wednesday, June 25, discussions will focus on joint research themes, including "Smart Yard" technologies, aimed at digital transformation in shipbuilding.

Ahead of the forum, on Monday, June 23, U.S. participants visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' headquarters in Ulsan, where they toured both the commercial and naval & special shipyards and were briefed on the company's smart shipyard initiatives and autonomous navigation technologies. The second Korea–U.S. Shipbuilding Leaders Forum is scheduled to take place in the United States in October.