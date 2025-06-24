SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda invites adventurous travelers to explore Asia's hidden waterfall destinations, perfect for those looking to escape the ordinary. From secluded rainforest cascades to dramatic mountain streams, these off-the-beaten-path gems promise unforgettable experiences for nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike.

Waterfalls offer a unique appeal to travelers, combining natural beauty with a sense of adventure. Asia, with its diverse landscapes and breathtaking scenery, offers countless hidden waterfall wonders waiting to be discovered. Whether tucked away in dense jungles, nestled in mountain ranges, or flowing through tranquil national parks, these destinations are perfect for those seeking to connect with nature and uncover lesser-known treasures.

Here's Agoda's list of nine must-visit waterfall destinations in Asia:

1. Thi Lo Su, Umphang, Thailand

As Thailand's largest waterfall, Thi Lo Su is a majestic sight tucked away in the remote wilderness of Tak Province. Its multi-tiered cascades and wild surroundings make it a must-visit for those seeking a truly off-the-grid adventure.

2. Shiraito Falls, Shizuoka, Japan

Located near the iconic Mt. Fuji, Shiraito Falls is a mesmerizing curtain of water that flows gracefully over a wide rock face. Surrounded by verdant foliage, this serene spot is a lesser-known gem that offers a peaceful retreat from the bustling tourist hubs.

3. Seoraksan National Park, Gangwon-do, South Korea

This dramatic mountain park is home to hidden gems like Biryong and Yukdam waterfalls. Surrounded by rugged peaks, these cascades offer a dreamy escape for hikers and nature lovers.

4. Senaru, Lombok, Indonesia

The village of Senaru serves as the gateway to the enchanting Sendang Gile and Tiu Kelep waterfalls. Nestled at the foot of Mount Rinjani, these cascades are set amidst tropical forests and are perfect for adventurous souls looking to combine trekking with a refreshing dip.

5. Agumbe, Karnataka, India

Known as the "Cherrapunji of the South," Agumbe is a rainforest village home to stunning waterfalls like Barkana and Onake Abbi Falls. These cascades are a dream for trekkers and nature enthusiasts, offering breathtaking views and a chance to immerse in the lush greenery of the Western Ghats

6. Ditumabo Falls, Baler, Philippines

Known as the "Mother Falls," Ditumabo is a powerful cascade set in the laid-back coastal town of Baler. The trek to the falls is an adventure in itself, leading visitors through rivers and dense forests

7. Belum Rainforest, Perak, Malaysia

Deep within the pristine Belum-Temengor rainforest lies a collection of hidden waterfalls, accessible only to those willing to venture off the beaten path. These secluded cascades offer a rare glimpse into one of Malaysia's most untouched natural landscapes.

8. Liangshan Waterfalls, Sandimen, Taiwan

Located in the indigenous lands of Pingtung, Liangshan Waterfalls are a secluded treasure surrounded by forested hills. This captivating spot offers a unique cultural and natural experience for those eager to explore Taiwan's hidden corners.

9. Dau Dang and Silver Waterfalls, Ba Be National Park, Vietnam

Nestled in the idyllic Ba Be Lake area, these waterfalls are hidden gems within a less-visited national park. Travellers can enjoy the peaceful surroundings, rich biodiversity, and the charm of Vietnam's northern landscapes.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President at Agoda shared, "Asia's hidden waterfalls showcase the continent's incredible diversity and untapped beauty, offering travelers a chance to discover the extraordinary. With Agoda, the less-travelled path is just a booking away."

Travelers seeking cascading waterfalls or tranquil escapes can rely on Agoda's extensive offerings to plan their journey with ease. With over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, Agoda makes it simple to combine accommodations, flights, and activities in a single booking. Waterfall adventures can begin at Agoda.com, with the best deals available on the Agoda mobile app.