SHANGHAI, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group has officially launched the 2025 FinVolution Global Data Science Competition today, with a spotlight on deepfake image detection—one of the most pressing challenges in the age of generative AI.

Now in its 10th edition, the competition calls on AI researchers, engineers, and data scientists worldwide to develop innovative models that can identify and counter manipulated visual content. As deepfakes grow increasingly realistic, their potential to undermine trust in digital and financial systems has never been greater.

This year's competition is integrated with the prestigious Conference on Information and Knowledge Management (CIKM), and the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI), deepening FinVolution's engagement with the global AI research community.

"Our decade-long data science competition has become a hallmark of FinVolution's commitment to responsible AI development," said Tiezheng Li, CEO of FinVolution Group. "By focusing on deepfake detection this year, we aim to advance AI safety while encouraging open innovation that benefits society at large."

Top winners will be invited to attend CIKM 2025, where they will have the opportunity to showcase their work and network with global thought leaders in AI, data science, and knowledge management.

Competition Timeline

The 2025 challenge offers a prize pool of RMB 308,000 (approximately USD 42,900) and will unfold in three stages:

Registration and full competition details are available via the official platform, with visibility through both CIKM and IJCAI channels.

Over the past ten years, the FinVolution Global Data Science Competition has attracted close to 10,000 participants and explored frontier topics such as credit scoring, fraud prevention, behavioral analytics, and generative media forensics. Its growing recognition by academic institutions, including official tracks at IJCAI (2024) and CIKM (2025), reflects its rising stature in the global AI ecosystem.

