HSINCHU, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS and its biomedical business unit, ICP DAS-BMP, are pleased to announce their participation in Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025, one of Asia's premier industrial trade shows, held from July 9–11, 2025, at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan.

ICP DAS will showcase its latest advancements in energy management, industrial automation, and IoT integration. Highlights include the PM series smart power meters, PMC series intelligent controllers, and IoTstar cloud management software—tools that help enterprises monitor and optimize energy use. Also featured will be remote I/O modules, as well as the tGW series Modbus TCP/RTU gateways, tSH series serial port converters, and DL-10 series data loggers—offering scalable solutions for industrial environments.

ICP DAS-BMP will present its growing portfolio of medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) materials for short-term use and implantation periods of up to 90 days. The highlight is the Engineering Arothane™ EARP-35X2 series, an aromatic TPU developed as an auxiliary material for orthodontic treatment. Known for its mechanical strength, dimensional stability, and excellent biocompatibility, it ensures dependable performance in healthcare.

Also on display will be TPU pellets specifically tailored for invasive catheters and stents, guidewire coatings, Luer-Lock connectors, and radiopaque medical devices. With excellent processability, mechanical properties, and ISO 10993 compliance, they offer flexible material solutions for a wide range of medical product development needs.

Drawing on three decades of automation expertise from ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP integrates material science with smart manufacturing. Its ISO 13485 certification and dedicated laboratories ensure strict quality control and responsive support, including small-quantity custom orders.

Visit ICP DAS and ICP DAS-BMP at Hall 4, Booth No. 22-39, to explore solutions driving smart factories and healthcare innovation.

About ICP DAS and ICP DAS-BMP

Founded in 1993, ICP DAS is a global leader in industrial automation, delivering solutions for Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Its hardware and software offerings help businesses boost productivity, energy efficiency, and data connectivity.

Its biomedical business unit, ICP DAS-BMP, specializes in medical-grade TPU development and manufacturing. With ISO 13485 certification, advanced laboratories, and smart factory capabilities, it delivers high-performance TPU materials that meet the demands of medical applications. Together, the two companies serve industrial and biomedical markets with flexibility and quality.

For more information, visit https://www.icpdas.com and https://bmp.icpdas.com