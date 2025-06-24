The nominee for foreign minister, Cho Hyun, said Tuesday he would work to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula by facilitating dialogue between North Korea and the United States, if appointed, saying it will be a top foreign policy priority for the Lee Jae Myung government.

Cho made the remark a day after he was named by the president for the top diplomat post, stressing that he will do his best to realize Lee's vision of peace.

"I believe that facilitating dialogue between North Korea and the United States to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula is one of the top priorities of the Lee Jae Myung government's foreign and unification policy," he told reporters in a brief presser.

"We will work closely with the United States and like-minded countries in line with the president's vision to ensure there are no obstacles in advancing this goal," Cho said.

Cho highlighted that, given the uncertain geopolitical situation, North Korean issues must be approached with "careful coordination and thorough discussion."

"The issue of inter-Korean relations is not something that any single ministry or government can handle alone. It requires a unified effort from the government, the National Assembly, civil society and the public," he said.

Asked about how he plans to deal with alliance issues with the US, including President Donald Trump's tariff hikes and demand for a larger burden-sharing in defense, Cho called for a "calm and wise" approach in line with Lee's "pragmatic" diplomacy.

"I believe that is truly the direction of the Lee Jae Myung government's pragmatic diplomacy. We need to carefully craft a well-thought-out strategy, based on this pragmatic approach, and carry it out calmly, wisely and quietly," Cho said.

While noting the need for South Korea's diplomacy to move away from the "stereotypical" practice of prioritizing a high-level visit to Washington at the start of a new administration, Cho said that such a trip will most likely be his first task once he takes office.

"I think it will naturally be so," he said.

Cho cast diplomacy with Russia and China as "very difficult issues" that need to be addressed with other important foreign policy matters taken into account.

"I am not saying that relations with China are not important. They need to be reviewed and pursued in a larger context, along with other key issues," Cho said.

Bilateral relations with Japan, which have significantly improved over the past two years, should continue to advance through "out-of-the-box" thinking, while both countries should make careful efforts to resolve outstanding historical issues, Cho added.

Cho said he feels a heavy sense of responsibility as the foreign minister nominee and pledged to do his utmost to help the Lee administration navigate the turbulent landscape of international relations.

Cho, a retired veteran diplomat, served as both the first and second vice ministers under the Moon Jae-in government before serving as the South Korean ambassador to the United Nations from 2019-22. He is known for his extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy and trade issues. (Yonhap)