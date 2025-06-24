Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok is set to undergo two days of confirmation hearings at the National Assembly starting Tuesday, as the main opposition party demands his withdrawal over allegations surrounding his wealth and family.

Since his nomination by President Lee Jae Myung earlier this month, Kim has come under increased scrutiny over his past conviction for accepting illegal political funds, his significant increase in assets over the last five years, his son's college admissions and his own studies at China's Tsinghua University, among other issues.

The main opposition People Power Party has demanded his withdrawal, but the ruling Democratic Party has cast the allegations as politically motivated attacks and defended the nominee.

The hearings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The prime minister is the only Cabinet position that requires parliamentary consent for appointment. Other minister nominees undergo the confirmation process, but consent is not necessary for their appointment by the president.

The motion for a prime minister's confirmation passes by majority approval, with a majority of lawmakers present.

Kim's motion can be passed single-handedly by the DP as it currently holds a parliamentary majority with 167 out of 298 seats.

Lee has taken a wait-and-see approach toward the controversy.

"I think it is desirable for us to watch his own explanations during the confirmation process," he was quoted as saying during a meeting with rival party leaders Sunday. (Yonhap)