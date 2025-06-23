SYDNEY, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka Corporation Supplement Division APAC, the world-renowned manufacturer and global supplier of Ubiquinol is thrilled to announce that Kaneka Ubiquinol™ has been awarded the prestigious Forbes Packaging Marketing Award 2025 at the Natural Health Products New Zealand (NHPNZ) Summit, further elevating the brand's position and stature in the natural health industry across the APAC region.

The win reflects Kaneka Ubiquinol's outstanding efforts in shining the spotlight on the role of mitochondrial health powered by Ubiquinol, in supporting optimal wellbeing. The award celebrates the strategic impact, scientific credibility and executional excellence of its multi-channel marketing programs which have worked to reach, engage and build trust with brandholders, healthcare professionals, pharmacists, media and consumers alike. As a result this has helped position mitochondrial health and Ubiquinol as the new frontier of evidence-based wellbeing.

Mitochondria, powered by the naturally occurring antioxidant ubiquinol, are the millions of "powerhouses" found in all cells that generate energy in our body. They are found in the largest concentrations in tissues and organs requiring the highest levels of energy production – heart, brain, liver, lungs, muscles, sperm and ovum. Science shows that from the age of approximately 30 + natural Ubiquinol levels start to decline, which may require supplementation.

Kaneka Ubiquinol's unique globally patented precision yeast fermentation process enables the production of bioidentical Ubiquinol, delivering a premium, clinically proven ingredient that supports mitochondrial health.

Upon receiving the award Tsuyoshi Takakuwa, Head of Marketing & Sales (APAC) Supplemental Nutrition Business Division, Kaneka Corporation, Japan said "this recognition reflects the collective efforts of our marketing, science, R&D teams, healthcare practitioner partners, brandholders, KOLs and, importantly consumers, united by a shared commitment to science, quality, education and a long-term vision to cement Ubiquinol's role as the foundation of mitochondrial health."

On congratulating the team, Kazuki Takita, Oceania & Asia Marketing & Sales Team, Supplement Business Group, Supplement Strategic Unit, added that the award is a powerful testament of the success of the brand's multi-market, multi-channel strategy, which supports Kaneka Ubiquinol's presence and credibility across the APAC region.

"This award illustrates our strategic vision: to position Kaneka Ubiquinol™ as a trusted ingredient for healthcare professionals, a premium asset for brandholders, and a clinically supported ingredient for consumers seeking high-quality, evidence-based supplementation to support their overall health and wellbeing," he continued.

"Thank you to NHPNZ and the judging panel for this honour and we extend our congratulations to all the other finalists and winners."

ABOUT KANEKA UBIQUINOL™

Kaneka Ubiquinol™ is supported by 100+ scientific studies, 80+ patents and 45+ years of research, with applications spanning mitochondrial health, cardiovascular health, cognitive function, women's health, reproductive health, energy production, sleep, stress, healthy ageing and vitality.

Kaneka Ubiquinol's impeccable standards are built on the Japanese philosophy of 'Kaizen' meaning 'a commitment to quality, efficiency and pursuit of perfection', from the company's rigorous commitment to quality and research, to their outstanding stakeholder support. Its strict adherence to the highest manufacturing standards guarantees a stable ingredient, free from impurities, meeting rigorous standards and sustainability requirements, setting the global benchmark for production quality. Listed in over 50 countries in 1000+ practitioner and OTC nutraceutical brands since 2006.





Kaneka Ubiquinol™ is the proud winner of multiple awards including:

www.ubiquinol.net.au