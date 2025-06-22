South Korea's trade minister said Sunday he will pursue a "national interest-based and pragmatic" approach in trade negotiations with the United States as he left for Washington for tariff talks with US officials.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo told reporters that he will focus on "pragmatic and mutually beneficial negotiations based on national interests" in trade talks with the US.

Yeo will hold a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick this week to discuss various trade issues, including tariffs and non-tariff trade measures, and reach out to officials at the White House and the US Congress.

South Korea also plans to hold the third round of technical discussions on such issues during this week's visit to Washington, officials said.

The ministry said Yeo will address Korea's concerns over US President Donald Trump's administration's hefty tariff measures, including 50 percent tariffs on steel imports and 25 percent duties on imported cars, and discuss mutually beneficial solutions to resolve trade issues between the two countries during his trip to Washington.

Yeo will also call for US lawmakers' efforts to create a "stable" and "predictable" environment for Korean companies investing in the US regarding Washington's push to make revisions to tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, the ministry added.

"We will do our best to come up with a win-win solution for both South Korea and the US regarding tariff issues and make as many allies as possible within the US to help with Korean companies' businesses," the trade minister said.

Seoul and Washington had agreed to craft a package deal covering tariffs, non-tariff measures, economic cooperation and other trade issues by July 8 -- when the US administration's suspension of reciprocal tariffs, including a 25 percent duty for South Korea, will end. (Yonhap)