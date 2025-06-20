BEIJING, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions announces the signing of two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with ZaoDx and Xiong'an MagicBiotech Co., Ltd. These partnerships mark a focused expansion of Gene Solutions' precision oncology efforts into the Chinese market through collaborative technology introduction, research exploration, and localized deployment of its innovative cancer testing platforms.

Together, the partnerships reinforce Gene Solutions' long-term commitment to supporting China's healthcare innovation ecosystem with advanced, clinically validated tools for early cancer detection and monitoring.

Enabling Early Detection Through Ecosystem Engagement with ZaoDx

Gene Solutions and ZaoDx have formed a strategic business alliance to jointly explore the introduction, promotion, and responsible commercialization of advanced early cancer screening technologies in China.

This partnership will focus on:

CEO of ZaoDx Dr. Chen Zanquan stated: "Cancer is a challenge faced globally, and early detection is crucial for cure. ZAODX is pleased to collaborate with Gene Solutions to advance the conversion and accessibility of innovative cancer screening and diagnosis technologies. I believe our joint efforts will bring tangible benefits to millions of families."

"Our collaboration with ZaoDx reflects a shared commitment to bringing global innovation into meaningful local impact," said Jiang Hao, Business Development Manager at Gene Solutions. "By working alongside respected research-driven partners, we can responsibly introduce early detection technology to more patients and providers across the country."

Advancing Research Collaboration in Northern China alongside MagicBiotech

Gene Solutions and Xiong'an MagicBiotech have signed an MOU to jointly explore the introduction and academic evaluation of next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based oncology technologies across northern China.

The collaboration will center on:

"Our partnership with MagicBiotech is a cornerstone for advancing precision oncology in China," said Ida Deleskog Lindstrom, Global Medical Affairs Director at Gene Solutions. "By fostering collaborative research and leveraging local expertise, we aim to validate and scale our technologies to meet the region's clinical and scientific needs."

Driving Localized Innovation Through Strategic Collaboration

These dual partnerships represent a calibrated approach by Gene Solutions to support the introduction and validation of advanced oncology diagnostics in China. Both collaborations are built on mutual strengths—balancing scientific rigor, ethical commercialization, and long-term research-driven engagement.

Project-specific initiatives under each MOU will be rolled out progressively in alignment with local regulations and institutional priorities.

About ZaoDx

ZAODX Early Screening Network is a globally leading platform dedicated to the early detection of diseases, with a core mission to drive the transformation of global healthcare systems from treatment-centric models to a proactive, health-centered paradigm. Guided by the widely recognized principle that "prevention is the most cost-effective and impactful health strategy," ZAODX advocates the global adoption of early screening, early diagnosis, and early treatment — while also drawing inspiration from Traditional Chinese Medicine's wisdom of "treating disease before it occurs."

As a truly international and multidisciplinary team, ZAODX brings together key stakeholders across the global healthcare ecosystem — including scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, healthcare providers, and public health experts — united by the mission to make health screening accessible and equitable for all. The network has established strategic partnerships with over 1,000 top-tier medical institutions, academic organizations, professional societies, independent laboratories, and healthcare innovators to foster cross-border academic exchange, scientific collaboration, technology translation, industry synergy, and public health education.

Committed to global public health goals, ZAODX actively supports initiatives led by the World Health Organization and national health authorities. Through collaborative efforts, ZAODX is building an innovative and inclusive early screening ecosystem — empowering the global fight for earlier prevention, better outcomes, and healthier populations worldwide.

About Xiong'An MagicBiotech

Xiong'An MagicBiotech is a biotechnology company in Xiongan New Area focusing on "in vitro diagnostic reagents + testing services + artificial intelligence". MagicBiotech is mainly engaged in independent research and development, production and sales of in vitro diagnostic kits for genetic testing. By using multi-omics medical examination data and bioinformatics AI artificial intelligence technology, it provides in vitro diagnostic reagents and medical testing services to medical institutions and patients; in the scientific research and technology service sector, MagicBiotech has always adhered to the concept of innovation-driven, continued to increase R&D investment, and made every effort to build a complete and advanced technology platform system. The system deeply covers cutting-edge fields such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, microbiome, and single-cell multi-omics.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a leading multinational biotechnology company headquartered in Asia, pioneering the integration of advanced AI and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technologies to deliver innovative solutions across the cancer care continuum. Recognized for its proprietary research and CAP-accredited laboratories, the company combines multi-dimensional genomics with AI-driven analytics to transform oncology—from early detection to real-time treatment monitoring.

With a strong regional presence and a commitment to empowering access to precision medicine, Gene Solutions is shaping the future of cancer diagnostics and personalized care across the Asia-Pacific. Explore more information at: https://genesolutions.com/