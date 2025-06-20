Hoteliers advised to take advantage of additional public holidays to maximize occupancy and revenue

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's diverse and regular stream of public holidays is proving to be a boost to the Asia Pacific (APAC) travel industry as Asian tourists look to maximize their leisure time. Digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Asian travelers looking to travel long weekends are largely opting to stay in the APAC region, highlighting an opportunity for hoteliers to capture rising demand for more frequent, short stays.

Agoda saw an 80% month-on-month increase in accommodation searches from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore ahead of the Eid long weekend. Favored destinations were Japan, Thailand, China, South Korea and Taiwan. There was a similar trend during the Songkran long weekend in Thailand - with Hong Kong, Osaka, Shanghai and Seoul proving to be top choices. The recent long weekend in Vietnam, which encompassed Liberation Day and Labor Day, saw Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul being the most searched destinations.

"The opportunity for hotels and airlines to secure bookings and incentivize travelers to extend their trips and add ancillary items to boost revenue over long weekends has never been greater," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply, Agoda. "Hotels should ensure they are using the right data to target the hottest consumers from across the Asia Pacific region and ensure that their service offerings are tailored to their regional tastes. For example, catering for visitors with large families by ensuring they are able to access larger and joined rooms for family travel."

There are still multiple long weekends to come in the region in 2025 including:

By proactively offering packages that cater to long weekend stays and micro-vacations, hotels can capitalize on these trends. Some strategies include:

Agoda offers a wide range of options to suit these preferences. With over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda provides endless possibilities for creating unforgettable travel experiences.

