Leveraging AI to a ccelerat e network transformation and elevate user experience

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, 2025, Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (HTHK) and Huawei International Company Limited (Huawei Hong Kong) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the deployment of cloud-native intelligent infrastructure at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Shanghai. The MOU focuses on enhancing network operations and management through artificial intelligence (AI) and big data via cloud transformation, boosting overall network efficiency and provide customers with even smoother and more reliable telecoms services.

Under the MoU, HTHK will adopt Huawei's hybrid cloud platform in preparation for the deployment of an AI-native network architecture in the near future. The platform will enhance HTHK's capabilities across wireless and core networks – strengthening product innovation, network operations and big data processing – ultimately driving substantial improvements in service efficiency and user experience.

Kenny Koo, Executive Director and CEO of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited , said: "As a pioneer in digital transformation, we are committed to driving industry innovation. Following last year's successful collaboration with Huawei on advancing a green 5.5G network, today's initiative on cloud transformation marks a significant shift towards becoming an AI-powered network. This move will enable us to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions to redefine the customer experience and further drive 5G adoption. By embedding AI and cloud capabilities into our core infrastructure, we are laying a solid foundation to become a telco of the AI era."

Taylor Wu, HCS Solution Sales Director of Huawei , said : "We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with HTHK to promote AI-powered network operations that drive both operational efficiency and service innovation. With over 30 years of expertise in the ICT sector, Huawei will continue to showcase our full-scenario capabilities across intelligent connectivity, cloud-network synergy, and green energy solutions. Together with HTHK, we are embarking on a new chapter in network cloud transformation, laying the foundation for next-generation intelligent networks and propelling Hong Kong toward its vision of a smarter, more connected future."

Unlocking strengths of a cloud-native intelligent network

The integration of artificial intelligence into network transformation not only drives enhanced business operations but also significantly elevates the customer experience. Going forward, the AI-powered network will be able to instantly predict user traffic demands, demonstrating strengths during high-traffic concerts and mega events held indoors in shopping malls or at outdoor venues.

The signing of the MoU also lays a solid foundation for future AI-driven collaborations between both parties. Following the network transformation, the upgraded infrastructure will support a suite of advanced features, including the automatic detection of over 30 types of anomalies and high-risk scenarios. It enables proactive network stress testing ahead of peak periods such as holidays, major events and sports matches, ensuring robust performance under high demand. Moreover, the network will provide highly reliable protection for critical scenarios, including emergency response, public service systems and medical data transmission. Equipped with AI-powered predictive capabilities, the upgraded network will also enhance urban resilience and recovery efficiency in case of extreme weather, mega events or unforeseen incidents.

Looking ahead, HTHK and Huawei will continue to explore innovative applications integrating AI, 5G and cloud technologies, to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in Hong Kong. Leveraging AI-powered network services, both companies aim to provide customers and enterprises across various industries with robust, secure and high-performance mobile communications services.