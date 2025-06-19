HONG KONG, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group, a globally leading fintech company, has been honored with two prestigious awards at the Finance Asia 2025 Awards: "Most Innovative Use of Technology" (Mainland China) and "Best Strategic Initiative" (the Philippines). These accolades underscore the global recognition for FinVolution's Loan Channelling business model and its technological capabilities in empowering financial inclusion.

The FinanceAsia Awards are one of the best-known and most credible sets of awards in Asia's financial services industry, with this year's winners including major financial institutions such as Citibank, HSBC, Bank Rakyat Indonesia(BRI), and Bank of the Philippine Islands Bank(BPI).

The recognition from FinanceAsia in both China and the Philippines reinforces FinVolution's commitment to advancing financial inclusion and supporting its banking partners in transcending traditional service boundaries through innovation. The company sees this achievement as further motivation to scale its global impact and contribute to a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

Innovating Lending Through Loan Channelling

The key driver behind these awards is FinVolution's innovative Loan Channelling model, transforming traditional lending by integrating the strengths of banks and fintech companies. Through strategic partnerships, FinVolution empowers financial institutions to deploy its end-to-end proprietary technology, covering customer acquisition, risk control, AI-driven underwriting, and omnichannel distribution, to enhance intelligence and efficiency of the entire credit process.

As of Q1 2025, the Company has facilitated over USD 147 billion in cumulative loans and connected 35 million borrowers with more than 128 global financial institutions.

A notable example is FinVolution's award-winning operation in the Philippines, which includes a landmark PHP 2.75 billion (approximately USD 50 million) Loan Channeling partnership with a leading local digital bank. This collaboration has strengthened regional liquidity while enabling the partner bank to expand its customer base with minimized risk and improved service quality—further validating the model's effectiveness.

Global Expansion Driven by Technology

Building on the success of its Loan Channeling model, FinVolution is expanding its impact across global markets by combining localized insights with cutting-edge technology. Beyond the Philippines, the company has established leading fintech platforms in Indonesia and Pakistan to further its global mission.

Guided by 18 years of credit technology expertise and collaborative partnerships, FinVolution remains committed to enhancing financial services through innovative technologies. Its solutions empower both traditional and digital banks to reach wider customer segments while improving the efficiency and scope of financial inclusion—collectively building a complementary, sustainable financial ecosystem.

The success of this model is reflected in FinVolution's strong international performance. In the first quarter of 2025, the company's international business revenue reached US$97.9 million, marking a 19.5% year-over-year increase. This growth contributed 20.4% of FinVolution's total revenue for the quarter, demonstrating the increasing importance of its global operations.

About FinVolution

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech company that connects millions of consumers as well as micro- and small-sized enterprises with financial institutions. Founded in 2007 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, we have been at the forefront of the pan-Asian credit technology industry, pioneering innovative technologies in credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence. With a proven track record of robust growth in pan-Asian countries, we have established leading fintech platforms in China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Pakistan.