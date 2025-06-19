Actor Lee Byung-hun hinted at the possibility of a spin-off centered on his character, the Front Man, appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to promote the third and final season of "Squid Game."

"I am not sure about that, but there is a possibility," Lee said on the show that aired Wednesday. "We never know what will happen."

Speaking about the series' global popularity, he recalled being stunned by the passionate reaction from American fans to Netflix's Korean original.

"It is a Korean story made by a Korean director with Korean actors and in the Korean language, so when I first came to LA and New York for promotion, I was so shocked by the fans' reaction," he said. "I was so grateful and proud of it."

Then he shared his initial mixed expectations for the series upon reading the script.

"It was a very, very interesting story with a very unique structure, but at the same time, it was too experimental. So I thought either it's gonna be a huge hit or a complete flop," he said.

Discussing his character, Lee recounted his family's reaction to the secrecy surrounding his role, whose identity remained hidden behind a full face mask.

"After the show opened, my mom called me and yelled at me. She went like, 'How could you not tell me that?" he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

During the show, Fallon gave Lee "O" and "X" buttons to answer questions about the upcoming season.

While he confirmed that more about the Front Man's true identity will be revealed in the final season, he remained ambiguous on other questions, such as whether he'd participate in the games again, if someone new would run them or if old games would return, by pressing both buttons simultaneously.

The final season is set to premiere June 27. (Yonhap)