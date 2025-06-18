SHANGHAI, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy, the world's leading heterojunction (HJT) solar technology provider, launched three astonishing new products to push the limits of solar application on the first day of SNEC PV Power Expo 2025 in Shanghai, including aesthetic balcony solar products, vehicle integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) solution and anti-glare PV modules.

Urban spaces often present multiple challenges for traditional rooftop solar. Huasun's new colorful balcony solar system meets this need with a compact, plug-and-play design tailored for apartments and high-density housing. It features pre-assembled brackets, vibrant HJT modules, and built-in microinverters—allowing residents to install their own clean power within only 15 minutes.

As electric mobility accelerates, so does the need for extended range and off-grid charging options. Huasun's VIPV solution addresses this by integrating HJT solar modules directly into the vehicle surface. Featuring cambered HJT modules with 0BB design and curved glass, the system generates over 1.2 kWh of electricity per day—sufficient to support up to 25 km of additional driving range. Over the course of a year, that translates to approximately 2,000 km of clean, solar-powered travel—ideal for remote, off-grid, or low-infrastructure environments.

Where solar installation used to be restricted by glare concerns—particularly near highways, railways and airports—Huasun's anti-glare modules now offer a breakthrough solution. Engineered with specialized optical treatment on the module surface, these HJT modules minimize glare while maintaining high power output—ensuring coexistence of superior safety and performance.

As the world's largest HJT manufacturer, Huasun Energy keeps leading in the R&D and large-scale production of high-efficiency n-type silicon-based HJT ingots, wafers, cells, and modules. By continuously adapting advanced HJT technologies to real-world scenarios, Huasun is driving the broader adoption of solar energy across modern life.

