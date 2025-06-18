Angel Yeast Marks Sustainable Gastronomy Day with Outstanding Results in Weight Management Year

YICHANG, China, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH:600298), a global leader in yeast manufacturing, is celebrating Sustainable Gastronomy Day (June 18) by promoting low-carbon healthy diet solutions as part of its ongoing mission to reshape the nutritional health landscape. This initiative expands on the company's "Weight Management Year" program introduced at Yichang's National Nutrition Week opening ceremony (May 17, 2025). Centered on the innovative theme "The Awakening of Yeast Power," the campaign masterfully blended nutritional science with engaging public demonstrations, highlighting yeast's unique benefits for metabolic health and weight management. Among Angel Yeast's key innovations is AngeoPro® yeast protein, a decade-long research breakthrough that addresses global protein shortages while contributing to the achievement of China's "Dual Carbon" goals.

According to the "World Obesity Atlas 2025" released by the World Obesity Federation, the number of obese adults worldwide is projected to increase from 524 million in 2010 to 1.13 billion by 2030—an increase of over 115 percent. This stark projection accentuates on the growing trend of obesity and its potential threats to public health, and the urgency for taking proactive measures. Effective weight management is crucial for preventing diseases such as hypertension and diabetes and improving quality of life.

In response to the global challenge, Angel Yeast launched the "Weight Management Year" initiative in May 2024. Since then, the program has engaged 15,000 people with nearly 1,000 active participants, 70 percent of whom lost weight successfully, averaging at 1 kilogram per person.

"The foundation of effective weight management is maintaining a balanced diet and physical activity, Angel Yeast has innovatively developed a range of products, including yeast protein, low-sodium yeast extract seasonings and low-sugar soft bread, leveraging advanced technologies to reduce salt, oil and sugar to bring a more science-based and efficient approach of weight management," said Zhang Yan, chief engineer of Angel Yeast.

Yeast is a type of probiotic, and the yeast protein has been shown to significantly alleviate the histological and functional degradation of intestinal health caused by aging. Additionally, it enhances the microbial population of intestinal tract and promoting overall gut health. The AngeoPro® yeast protein is non-animal derived, environmentally friendly, safe and nutritionally rich, and has emerged as a strong option of protein, contributing to improving the global protein supply and advancing sustainable development.

Currently, the use of yeast protein in the global food industry is experiencing a steady annual increase. Yeast protein has become a fundamental component of daily diets, driving a shift towards healthier eating habits.

"Yeast protein boasts a complete set of amino acids – including all nine essential amino acids needed by the human body, and its composition closely aligns with the ideal amino acid profile recommended by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). With a digestion and absorption rate of up to 90 percent and a biological value of 87, its amino acid score adjusted for digestibility (PDCAAS) is equal to 1, surpassing soy protein and matches whey protein, making it a highly valuable source of quality nutrition," noted Zhang.

Yeast protein also contains a high content of lysine, making it particularly suitable for groups whose main source of food is grains, as nutritional yeast protein powder is also rich in B vitamins. AngeoPro® yeast protein can increase the abundance of Bacteroides the taiotaomicron in the gut, which may enhance the body's metabolic efficiency and positively impact weight management.

The use of yeast protein in global food industry is increasing steadily and has become a fundamental component of daily diets to drive a shift towards healthier eating routines. As research continues to advance, the functional applications of AngeoPro® yeast protein are being further explored in areas such as muscle reconstruction, sports injuries recovery, digestive health, immune support, and lipid metabolism. Moving forward, Angel Yeast is committed to continuously promoting the global application of yeast protein, contributing to healthier and more sustainable diets and lifestyles.