Seven TVU backpacks enable seamless broadcast production and YouTube streaming for Inter Highschool Basketball Tournament in Osaka.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTAGE Inc. (eo Hikari TV) successfully utilized seven TVU units, comprising TVU One and TVU PRS One backpacks, to deliver comprehensive coverage of the Inter-High School Basketball Tournament held on June 1st, 7th, and 8th, 2025. The deployment enabled simultaneous television broadcast recording and live YouTube streaming throughout the Inter Highschool Tournament.

The media production team implemented an efficient workflow addressing basketball broadcasting's unique challenges. Given the sport's fast-paced nature and critical requirement for real-time communication, all camera switching operations were performed directly at the venue to ensure immediate responsiveness to game action.

"Basketball is a fast-paced sport that requires zero-latency intercom communication, so camera switching was done on-site," explained Mr. Yamaguchi from the Media Production Team. "The switched output video, along with camera sources such as scoreboards and overhead shots, was transmitted in parallel to the station using TVU One and TVU PRS One backpacks. Final video mixing and commercial insertion were handled in the studio sub-control room at the station before transmission and recording."

The production workflow maximized TVU backpacks' parallel transmission capabilities, sending multiple video feeds simultaneously to the broadcast station's studio sub-control room. This approach allowed sophisticated post-production work including final video mixing and commercial insertion while maintaining the live broadcast schedule.

The TVU implementation delivered significant operational benefits that streamlined the entire production process. The advanced transmission systems achieved stable video transmission without requiring fiber optic installation at the venue, eliminating costly and time-consuming infrastructure work. The systems enabled parallel transmission of footage from cameras positioned in challenging remote locations, such as above the stands, significantly reducing on-site setup burden and cable management complexity.

Most importantly, there was virtually no delay difference between all seven TVU backpacks, dramatically reducing time needed for technical adjustments and synchronization. This consistency allowed the production team to focus on content creation rather than technical troubleshooting.

This successful deployment demonstrates how advanced transmission technology enhances sports broadcasting efficiency while maintaining broadcast-quality standards for both traditional television audiences and modern digital streaming platforms. The project establishes a compelling foundation for future sports broadcasting initiatives that demand flexibility, reliability, and professional-grade results across diverse venue configurations.