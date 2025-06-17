HSINCHU, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional semiconductor equipment provider Spirox Corporation (TWSE: 3055) has introduced the industry-first SpiroxLTS (Spirox Laser Tomography Scanning) technology. Leveraging a combination of multiple patented nonlinear optical integration technologies, this innovative solution enables non-destructive, contact-free, damage-free direct imaging of laser-modified cross-sections within through glass vias (TGV). SpiroxLTS delivers precise insights into laser modification effectiveness, fully visualizing the continuity and uniformity of modifications within the glass, ensuring that process quality meets stringent design requirements. This breakthrough brings a revolutionary advancement in process parameter control for TGV fabrication and will help TGV manufacturers accelerate their mass production timelines.

With the rapid advancement of high-performance computing (HPC), high-frequency communications, AI accelerators, and high-performance servers, TGV technology has emerged as a key process in advanced packaging. TGV offers low dielectric constant, superior thermal stability, and high-density I/O integration, making it an ideal solution for glass core substrates and 2.5D/3D interposer architectures used in cutting-edge packaging. Industry demand for TGV continues to surge, and its growth potential is immense. However, laser modification quality during the front-end processes of TGV has long been difficult to monitor in real time, presenting a major challenge for yield optimization and cost control, especially when transitioning to different types of glass.

Derek Chiang, President of Hi-Nano Optoelectronics, a leading TGV laser modification equipment provider, commented that "We highly appreciate and recognize Spirox's industry-first SP8000G laser tomography scan system. It allows us to directly visualize the true distribution of laser modifications inside glass substrates without any destruction. This capability greatly enhances our ability to improve both the performance and quality of our laser modification equipment." Hi-Nano Optoelectronics, as a long-time leader in TGV laser process materials and technology development, highly values the SpiroxLTS technology. They believe it will lay the foundation for data-driven and visualized laser processing, providing a precise platform for both materials R&D and process tuning. The complementary strengths of Hi-Nano Optoelectronics and Spirox demonstrate strong potential for integrated development and mass production applications.

SpiroxLTS technology enables visualization of laser-modified layers within glass, a critical capability for advancing the development of high-quality glass core products. While manufacturers relied on destructive inspection methods to indirectly assess laser modification quality during materials development and process optimization, the ability to now obtain direct, non-destructive data significantly shortens development cycles and enhances control over modification uniformity. Ingentec Corporation, one of the few suppliers offering high-quality TGV glass core substrates designed to meet AI application requirements, stated "The ability to visualize laser-modified layers within the glass highlights the superior attributes of Ingentec's glass drilling processes, including roundness, alignment, and sidewall roughness. We are confident that this advancement will contribute to higher production yields and accelerate the mass production of glass core products."

According to several leading manufacturers in metallization and build-up processes for TGV packaging substrates, these back-end processes place extremely high demands on via structure and laser modification quality. In the past, the lack of accessible inspection data often created challenges during later phases of production. Validated through practical testing, SpiroxLTS provides a non-destructive inspection that allows manufacturers to implement quality screening as early as the materials verification and process validation phases. This advancement is seen as critical to enabling the stable mass production of TGV substrates used in advanced packaging.

Paul Yang, CEO of Spirox, stated that "We are honored that the SP8000G has successfully addressed the long-standing challenge of visualizing TGV laser modifications, and that it has been jointly recognized by leading industry players, including Hi-Nano Optoelectronics, a key laser modification equipment provider; Ingentec Corporation, a Glass Core manufacturer; and Unimicron, a leader in TGV glass substrate technology. In addition to laser modification inspection, SP8000G also enables non-destructive, high-precision inspection of TGV via waist profile, via sidewall roughness, and glass cracking on Cu-plated via walls—capabilities that are currently challenging to achieve with existing TGV inspection solutions. We believe that our SpiroxLTS technology will significantly accelerate the TGV industry's path toward high-volume manufacturing."

Paul Yang further stated that SpiroxLTS is already being adopted in high-frequency, high-speed packaging applications, such as glass core and interposer structures. The technology is now applied in materials evaluation, process ramp-up, and mass production monitoring, positioning itself as a key enabler for driving TGV process scalability.

About Spirox

Spirox (TWSE: 3055) is a leading brand in testing, packaging, inspection, and verification across the Greater China region, providing comprehensive solutions to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. Our portfolio spans both distribution and own products, covering a wide range of fields including packaging & testing, optical inspection, laser processing, and materials analysis. Spirox is committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies and high value-added services to its customers. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Spirox operates additional offices and service centers in Shanghai, Suzhou, Shenzhen. For more information, please visit www.spirox.com.

About Hi-Nano Optoelectronics

Hi-Nano Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. specializes in the development of laser precision micromachining technologies and equipment. The company is highly skilled in processing hard and brittle materials commonly used in the semiconductor and optoelectronics industries, including silicon, silicon carbide, silicon nitride, ceramics, zirconia, optical glass, sapphire, diamond, and specialty metals. Hi-Nano provides micron-level precision cutting, micro-hole drilling, and microstructure fabrication solutions. Its services support a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, optoelectronics, AR/VR, automotive, and medical sectors. In addition to serving Taiwan province's hi-tech industry, Hi-Nano's laser systems are also supplied to leading international companies in the U.S., U.K., Japan, and other countries. Hi-Nano also offers contract manufacturing and custom technology development services. For more information, please visit www.hinanomms.com.

About Ingentec Corporation

Ingentec Corporation is one of the few companies in Taiwan that possesses core technologies for laser modification of high-thickness glass substrates. Ingentec focuses on the development and mass production of glass core products. Ingentec has pioneered its proprietary LADY (Laser Arrow Decomposition Yield) process, which integrates laser modification, etching, and post-cleaning of thick glass substrates. This process enables high-precision glass drilling with roundness, alignment, smooth and uniform sidewalls, and supports high-density via designs. It also allows for customized modification structures and via geometries based on application requirements. Ingentec plays a key midstream role in the TGV manufacturing ecosystem, providing the supply chain with stable and high-quality glass materials and process support to help customers accelerate the adoption of advanced packaging technologies. For more information, please visit www.ingenteccorp.com.

About Unimicron

Unimicron, one of Taiwan's first adopters of Through Glass Via (TGV) substrate technology, has been actively developing this capability for over a decade. In the initial phase, Unimicron utilized Japanese and Korean glass suppliers to perform laser modification and via drilling. Its own TGV production lines are expected to reach maturity in the second half of 2025, at which point Unimicron will integrate TGV processing with its existing ABF substrate manufacturing capabilities. Unimicron aims to achieve vertically integrated mass production starting in 2028, laying a critical foundation for the future of advanced packaging development. For more information, please visit www.unimicron.com.