President Lee Jae-myung and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a summit in Canada on Monday and discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment and energy, Lee's office said.

In their first meeting, held on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Calgary, Lee noted that the two countries have deepened collaboration since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992, and highlighted South Africa's dispatching of troops to the 1950-53 Korean War.

"Lee suggested that the two countries work closely to further enhance practical cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and energy," the presidential office said in a release.

Ramaphosa described South Korea as a valuable partner that shares democratic values, and expressed hope for increased investment and business activities by Korean companies in South Africa.

During the talks, Ramaphosa said he hopes to meet Lee again at the Group of 20 summit scheduled to take place in Johannesburg in November, while Lee wished the African nation a successful hosting of the global summit. (Yonhap)