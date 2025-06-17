KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) has partnered with Informa Markets to co-locate the 2025 HIMSS APAC Health Conference within International Healthcare Week (IHW) 2025, Southeast Asia's premier healthcare event, to be held from July 16 to 18 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

The annual HIMSS APAC Health Conference is one of the most influential digital health events in the region. It offers curated educational sessions with leading experts on healthcare's most pressing topics, including digital health transformation, artificial intelligence, governance, cybersecurity, and workforce development.

Thousands of healthcare professionals including clinicians, hospital and health system executives, senior government officials, and digital health thought leaders will converge to share real-world case studies, strategies to achieve digital maturity, and the latest innovations in healthcare technology.

"We are excited to co-locate our flagship event in the APAC region with Informa Markets' International Healthcare Week," said Hal Wolf, President & CEO of HIMSS. "This partnership creates a platform to deliver critical insights, expert-level education, and networking opportunities to a global network of health organizations, healthcare providers, technology partners, and world governments. The co-located events will empower health and technology leaders with the critical insights needed to accelerate progress toward meeting the challenges now facing the global health eco-system."

The partnership between HIMSS and Informa Markets' International Healthcare Week will offer health professionals opportunities to collaborate and exchange insights and ideas with a shared goal of improving care delivery and patient outcomes.

Kuala Lumpur was chosen as the host city for IHW because of Malaysia's leadership in advancing digital health transformation in the region. Learn more or register for the event.

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in digital health transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, workforce development, public policy, and research to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our health innovation experts deliver key insights, education, advisory services, and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Our members include more than 125,000 individuals and approximately 1,500 provider organizations, nonprofit partners and health services organizations. Our global headquarters is in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and our Americas headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. Join our global network at www.himss.org.

