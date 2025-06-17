More than one in three workers in South Korea have no emergency savings; women's mental health lags and more than two in five feel isolated

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TELUS Health, a globally-recognized leader in workplace wellbeing, introduced its TELUS Mental Health Index ("the Index") to South Korea. Released quarterly, the Index measures and tracks employee mental health, wellbeing and productivity trends, providing organizations and policymakers with actionable insights to help build more resilient workforces. This quarter's report reveals that nearly half of employees in South Korea are experiencing feelings of depression and anxiety. The findings also show concerning trends: more than one in three workers have no emergency savings, women's mental health scores trail behind the average, and more than two in five employees report feelings of isolation.

In 2024, TELUS Health expanded its Asia-Pacific presence through EZNwellness, South Korea's leading employee assistance program provider. EZNwellness enables deep insights into the working landscape in South Korea and strengthens TELUS Health's ability to deliver comprehensive wellbeing services and mental health support that resonates for employees and drives positive impacts for organizations.

"The Index allows for comparisons with other developed nations, providing a clearer perspective on the mental health landscape among South Korean employees. The mental health challenges faced by South Korean workers have been widely reported and by tracking these trends over time, we gain valuable insights into how it is evolving," said Minjae Kang, CEO of EZNwellness, a TELUS Health Company. "The insights provide crucial guidance for businesses and policymakers striving to create healthier workplaces, and we're already seeing the value of coming together with TELUS Health, boosting our capacity to deliver tailored wellbeing research and solutions."

The report reveals a concerning picture of mental health challenges affecting both workplaces and families in South Korea. Nearly one in three parents of school-age and teenage children worry about their child's mental health, contributing to lower mental health scores for parents, six points below the national average. The impact extends beyond home life, with 44 per cent of workers reporting feelings of isolation. These factors create a cycle of stress that strains family dynamics and workplace wellbeing, highlighting the interconnected nature of mental health issues across different aspects of life.

The TELUS Mental Health Index also found:

"The research insights into the mental health and wellbeing of the workforce are essential for employers in creating supportive environments and cultivating resilience among their teams with a unified, regionally specific solution," said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. "Prioritizing employee mental health and wellbeing can enhance organizational engagement, improve productivity, strengthen company culture, and drive sustainable business success."

In the second quarter of 2025, the mental health scores of workers in various regions were:

The lowest mental health score was reported in the Central region (53.1), followed by Honam (55.6). Workers in Yeognam and Seoul have slightly higher scores at 56.2 and 56.4, respectively.

The Index is based on a response scoring system that turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

This Index includes additional findings related to key psycho-social risks in the workplace, and mental health scores related to industry and other demographics. Read the full South Korean TELUS Mental Health Index here.

As the parent company of TELUS Health, TELUS is committed to supporting the wellbeing of its own team members and their families through a flexible, comprehensive strategy. This approach is powered by the same innovative TELUS Health solutions trusted by Fortune 500 companies and has demonstrated real-world impact, with TELUS achieving a more than 20 per cent reduction in mental health disability claims among its own team members.

The research report is conducted globally to examine the mental health of employed people in New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Europe. The data for the TELUS Health Mental Health Index was collected through an online survey between March 14 and March 27, 2025, with 1,000 respondents. All respondents reside in South Korea and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

About EZNwellness

EZNwellness, a TELUS Health Company, is the leading employee assistance program (EAP) provider in South Korea. Founded in 2015 and based in Seoul, South Korea, EZNwellness provides EAP, digital mental health and psychological experience-based exhibition space. EZNwellness enhances traditional face-to-face EAP services by integrating diverse content, professional consulting at the organizational level, and digital innovations for seamless connection. This approach enables EZNwellness to deliver more comprehensive and effective EAP solutions tailored to modern workplace needs. For more information please visit: www.eznwellness.com

