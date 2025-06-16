SURABAYA, Indonesia, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah proudly announces the launch of its newly renovated thematic rooms, offering guests especially families with young children an extraordinary staycation experience filled with imagination, wonder, and lots of fun.

The new addition features six uniquely designed rooms, where each of the room designed to delight the little guests' fantasy to life through carefully curated interiors, interactive design elements, and playful atmospheres that spark joy and creativity. Whether it's a magical escape or an adventurous journey, these rooms are built to inspire unforgettable memories.

Introducing the Six Thematic Rooms:

Strategically located above the Pakuwon Mall, the largest shopping mall in Indonesia, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah provides the perfect balance of leisure and convenience, moreover enhanced by these imaginative new room options. For reservations and more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/subfk or contact at +6231.297.10000

