Exploring Growatt's Latest PV and Energy Storage Innovations at SNEC 2025

BERLIN, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt showcased its latest solar and energy storage innovations at SNEC PV Power Expo 2025 in Shanghai, from June 11–13. The exhibit featured smart, scalable solutions for residential, C&I, and balcony solar, highlighting Growatt's commitment to empowering global energy independence. Key highlights included next-gen hybrid inverters, plug-and-play storage systems, and high-performance utility-scale solutions.

Residential Solar and Energy Storage Solutions: Smarter, Safer, and More Scalable

Ranked as the Global Top 2 Residential Inverter Supplier, Growatt continues to set benchmarks in smart home energy with solutions that are more intelligent, secure, and adaptable to different household needs.

Leading the residential showcase was the NEXA 2000, an innovative balcony energy storage system designed for urban households and compact spaces. This plug-and-play solution supports up to 2600W PV input, 4 MPPTs, and 20A string current, making it ideal for 650W+ high-power modules. Its modular battery design, expandable up to 8kWh, enables flexible energy storage. The system also features AI-powered smart scheduling, Time-of-Use (ToU) optimization, and an off-grid mode for backup power during outages.

In addition, Growatt also featured a wide range of hybrid and off-grid residential solutions that empowers homeowners to achieve energy independence:

All residential products integrate with Growatt's smart platforms—ShinePhone, ShineServer, and OSS—to provide real-time monitoring, intelligent energy scheduling, and remote diagnostics.

Commercial, Industrial & Utility Solutions: Powering Business at Every Scale

Growatt, ranked among the Top 5 global commercial inverter suppliers, continues to empower EPCs, developers, and enterprises with scalable and intelligent energy solutions. At SNEC 2025, the company unveiled a full spectrum of innovations spanning commercial rooftops to utility-scale ground mounts.

For commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, Growatt showcased high-performance hybrid and on-grid inverters:

From commercial rooftops to utility farms, Growatt's advanced C&I and utility products deliver the efficiency, flexibility, and intelligence needed to future-proof large-scale solar projects.

Driving Innovation with Global Partners

With over a decade of experience and installations in 180+ countries, Growatt has become one of the most trusted names in solar inverter and energy storage technology. This year's SNEC presence was not just a product showcase, but a reaffirmation of the brand's mission to democratize clean energy through accessible and scalable solutions.

"We're thrilled to return to SNEC 2025 and connect with our global partners," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President at Growatt. "Our innovations this year—from balcony PV systems to commercial hybrid energy storage—are designed to meet the diverse and evolving needs of customers around the world."

About Growatt

Founded in 2011, Growatt is a globally recognized provider of distributed solar and energy storage solutions, offering PV inverters, battery storage systems, EV chargers, and smart energy management platforms. With a strong R&D team and a presence in over 180 countries, Growatt continues to lead in technology innovation and customer satisfaction, empowering a greener, more sustainable future.

CONTACT: marketing@growatt.com