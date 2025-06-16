SHANGHAI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, a leading global fabless semiconductor company, is committed to providing high-value products and smarter experiences through technology and innovation. This commitment is demonstrated by the recent simultaneous upgrade of its 5G mobile platforms (T9100, T8200, T8100) and 4G platforms (T7280, T7255, T7250, T7225, T7200, T7100, SC9863) to Android 16. This marks a continuation of UNISOC's consistent alignment with Android updates since Android 11, ensuring rapid compatibility and stable, smooth system performance post-upgrade.

The latest Android 16 update brings significant advancements across visual design, AI integration, cross-device connectivity, intelligent user experience, security, and gaming performance. Building on this, UNISOC has enabled four key upgrades across its platforms:

UNISOC has maintained a consistent pace with Android updates, ensuring its chipsets are rapidly compatible with the latest system versions. This alignment guarantees stable and smooth system performance post-upgrade and enriches user interaction and ease of use—laying the foundation for long-term mutual success.

UNISOC will also host Android 16 training sessions in Shanghai and Shenzhen, providing comprehensive technical support to OEM and ODM partners. These sessions are designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Android 16, empowering partners to accelerate innovation and drive mutual growth.

About UNISOC

UNISOC is recognized as one of the world's foremost fabless semiconductor companies. We specialize in the design and development of advanced system-on-chip (SoC) solutions. Our innovative solutions power a wide range of products including mobile devices, smart wearable devices, smart cars, smart TVs, connectivity solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. Our mission is to deliver high-value products and more intelligent user experiences through continuous technological advancement and innovation.