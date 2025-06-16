SINGAPORE, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has curated a list of Asia's most rejuvenating wellness destinations, perfect for travelers seeking holistic, health-centered experiences.

Wellness travel is thriving as more people prioritize self-care and mindful living, seeking escapes that combine relaxation with health benefits. From thermal baths to yoga retreats, these destinations promise to soothe the soul and invigorate the body, offering a perfect blend of tranquility and vitality for those looking to unwind and recharge.

Here's Agoda's list of must-visit wellness destinations in Asia:

1. Kovalam, India

Nestled in Kerala, the birthplace of Ayurveda, Kovalam is a haven for those seeking ancient healing practices. With its serene beaches and world-class Ayurvedic resorts, visitors can enjoy personalized treatments, yoga sessions, and tailored diets. It's the ultimate destination for mind-body harmony.

2. Gangwon-do, South Korea

Recently recognized as one of the "2025 Outstanding Wellness Tourism Sites in South Korea" by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Gangwon-do is a wellness wonderland. From forest bathing in lush landscapes to indulging in traditional Korean spa rituals, this destination offers a perfect blend of nature and nurture.

3. Beppu, Japan

Known as the "Hot Spring Capital of Japan," Beppu boasts over 2,000 thermal baths. Visitors can soak in mineral-rich waters, enjoy therapeutic mud baths, and even experience the unique "sand baths" for a one-of-a-kind wellness retreat.

4. Chiang Rai, Thailand

Chiang Rai's serene mountain landscapes make it an ideal destination for meditation and mindfulness. Visitors can immerse themselves in meditation retreats led by experienced practitioners, offering a chance to disconnect from the noise of daily life. Complementing this are wellness resorts that provide traditional Thai massages and detox programs, ensuring a holistic approach to rejuvenation.

5. Coron, Philippines

Beyond its turquoise waters and stunning beaches, Coron is also home to therapeutic hot springs, such as the Maquinit Hot Springs, where visitors can soak and relax after a day of exploring. Combined with spa treatments, fresh seafood, and opportunities for snorkeling and kayaking, Coron offers a balanced wellness escape that blends activity with relaxation.

6. Da Lat, Vietnam

Known as the "City of Eternal Spring," Da Lat's cool climate and scenic landscapes make it a wellness hotspot. Visitors can enjoy organic farm-to-table meals, explore flower gardens, and unwind with spa treatments inspired by Vietnamese traditions.

7. Jiaoxi, Taiwan

Famous for its natural hot springs, Jiaoxi offers a therapeutic escape for travelers. The town's spa resorts combine traditional Taiwanese hospitality with modern wellness amenities, making it a top choice for relaxation and rejuvenation.

8. Ipoh, Malaysia

Famous for its limestone caves and natural hot springs, Ipoh is a hidden gem for wellness enthusiasts. The city also offers a culinary journey with its healthy yet flavorful local dishes, making it a holistic destination for body and palate alike.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President at Agoda shared, "Wellness travel is all about finding balance, and Asia offers some of the most unique and rejuvenating experiences in the world. At Agoda, we're thrilled to help travelers discover these incredible destinations where they can relax, recharge, and reconnect with themselves."

