SK Group, a South Korean chip-to-construction conglomerate, said Monday it plans to build the country's largest artificial intelligence data center in partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc.

The two companies are expected to launch the project later this month and hold a groundbreaking ceremony in August, according to industry sources.

"They have been working on the project, but the exact timeline and other details have yet to be finalized," an SK Group spokesperson said.

The facility will be located in the Mipo industrial complex in Ulsan, 305 kilometers southeast of Seoul. It will house 60,000 graphics processing units and have a power capacity of 100 megawatts, making it the country's first AI infrastructure of such scale, the sources said.

Ryu Young-sang, chief executive officer of SK Telecom Co., had announced the company's plan to build a hyperscale AI data center equipped with 60,000 GPUs in collaboration with a global tech partner, during the Mobile World Congress 2025 held in Spain in March.

SK Telecom plans to invest 3.4 trillion won ($2.49 billion) in AI infrastructure by 2028, with a significant portion expected to be allocated to the data center project.

AWS, a subsidiary of Amazon, provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and application programming interfaces to individuals, businesses and governments on a pay-per-use basis. (Yonhap)