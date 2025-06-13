TIANTAI, China, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13, 2025, the "Harmony in Tiantai, Travel with the World — First Tour of Ten Thousand International Friends to Tiantai Mountain" was launched at the Yiwu International Expo Center.

As part of the event, a group of international guests began a two-day, one-night cultural experience tour of Tiantai Mountain. From June 13 to 15, a 90-square-meter exhibition area showcased local cultural tourism products such as Tiantai Wuyao (medicinal herbs), Jigong Family Liquor, outdoor gear by Naturehike, and Huading Tea. The exhibition attracted global attention to the natural and cultural delights of Tiantai County, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province.

Why is Tiantai becoming a popular destination for inbound tourism?

With a history spanning over 1,800 years, Tiantai offers a world-class tourism experience by combining Buddhist philosophy, breathtaking natural landscapes, and a distinctive local lifestyle.

As the birthplace of the Tiantai School of Buddhism, Tiantai's Guoqing Temple draws pilgrims from countries and regions including Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Innovative travel experiences, such as educational tours and Zen hiking retreats, are introducing Western visitors to the richness of Eastern philosophy.

At the Shiliang Scenic Area, visitors can marvel at the breathtaking Shiliang Waterfall, explore Fangguang Temple — a revered site with 500 Arhats — and immerse themselves in the poetic landscape that inspired ancient Tang Dynasty poets.

Looking ahead, Tiantai plans to introduce more themed tours for visitors from countries and regions including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, such as pilgrimages to Buddhist ancestral sites and Hanshan cultural experiences. For travelers from Europe and North America, new offerings will include "Tang Poetry Trails" and wellness-focused Eastern retreats. The county also aims to enhance cooperation with global OTA platforms and overseas travel agencies to provide high-quality cultural tourism services.

Located just 90 minutes from Hangzhou by high-speed rail, Tiantai welcomes international visitors to immerse themselves in Eastern culture and witness its beauty firsthand.