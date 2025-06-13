SEOUL, South Korea, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osstem Implant will participate in the FAMDENT Show Mumbai at the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai, India, from June 20 to 22 next month. At this exhibition, Osstem will hold a special promotion along with a booth exhibition for various digital dentistry lineups.

The FAMDENT Show Mumbai is one of the most popular dental exhibitions in India, where dental brands and suppliers showcase and demonstrate new products every June. You can check out the latest trends in the global dental industry, and it has established itself as a platform for dentists and dental industry officials to purchase excellent dental products. Participants of the exhibition are given 18 points of continuing dental education (CDE) certified by the Maharashtra State Dental Council (MSDC), which attracts many Indian dentists every year. This year, more than 200 companies and 10,000 dentists and officials are expected to participate in this show.

In this FAMDENT Show, Dr. Milind Karmarkar, the main performer, 20 other performers will play at the Scientific Conference. Among them, Dr. Vipin Mahurkar, a performer of Osstem, plans to give a lecture under the theme "Digital Dentistry – A revolution toads simplicity and acuity," which is expected to attract enthusiastic responses from participants interested in digital dentistry.

Osstem will display CBCT T2 and MEDIT Oral Scanner, representative digital dentistry products, at the FAMDENT. CBCT T2 has significantly improved the resolution from 0.2mm Voxel to 0.8mm Voxel, and provides an image size (FOV: Field of View) of up to 15*15cm to diagnose not only the entire oral cavity but also specific areas such as maxillary sinuses and temporomandibular joints. This product is already very popular in the premium CBCT market.

The MEDIT oral scanner "Medit i900," which will be introduced by Osstem at the exhibition, is intuitively easy to operate with the Touch Band and the Touch Pad, and the weight of the product is reduced to 165 grams, so it is designed to prevent wrist and shoulder strain even when used for a long time, increasing convenience. In addition, its own technology, "dual camera scan" algorithm, has been applied to maximize accuracy.

Not only the oral scanner, but also the unit-chair K5 and the portable X-ray N1 will be displayed together. K5 and N1 are products that have won the top three global design competitions, and are receiving favorable reviews for their excellent performance and aesthetic appearance.

Osstem offers special benefits to exhibitors at the exhibitions. Participants can buy Osstem products at a lower price when they purchase them at the exhibition site. They can also sign up for "Denall," an Ostem dental shopping mall, and receive A-Oss (bone graft material) or Hysil (impression material) products for free when they purchase the first product.

Meanwhile, Osstem signed an exclusive sales and supply contract with Medit, a global oral scanner company, in May for Medit oral scanner products (excluding wireless products) in India. "We will strive to provide better value to customers based on partnerships with global companies with excellent product power," an official at Osstem India said. "We will strive to revitalize digital dentistry in the Indian dental market."

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2704133/Osstem_Implant_June_2025_India.jpg?p=medium600