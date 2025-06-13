Amazon Verified Partner Delivers 99% Customer Growth for Retail Brands, Including Global Electronics Giant and Leading K-Beauty Companies

SEOUL, South Korea and SEATTLE, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PulseAd, the AI-powered retail media platform, today announced its US market entry with Seattle operations. The move targets the rapidly growing $280 billion retail advertising market, where PulseAd's technology has already delivered 99% increases in new customer acquisition for retail brands.

Strategic Market Entry Targets Retail Media Boom

Founded in March 2024, PulseAd has established its US headquarters in Seattle to capitalize on the retail media explosion reshaping digital advertising. With retail media generating over $150 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $280 billion by 2027, PulseAd's timing addresses the critical need for sophisticated campaign optimization tools.

"We're entering the North American market with technology that has demonstrated measurable results during the most competitive shopping periods," said David Yun, CEO of PulseAd. "Our Seattle presence enables us to work directly with US retailers as retail media becomes the third major wave in digital advertising, following search and social."

Proven Results Challenge Industry Giants

PulseAd's clients, including a global electronics giant and prominent K-Beauty brands expanding into North American markets, have achieved performance improvements that exceed industry benchmarks:

These results position PulseAd's AI-first approach as a direct challenge to billion-dollar US AdTech giants retrofitting AI capabilities into legacy platforms.

AI-First Platform Disrupts Traditional AdTech

PulseAd differentiates itself through a comprehensive managed service approach that redesigns campaign management from the ground up. Unlike traditional agencies managing campaigns manually or existing platforms requiring extensive in-house expertise, PulseAd directly manages campaigns using AI-driven processes built specifically for retail media optimization.

"Most US players are either traditional agencies without technology depth or legacy platforms adding AI features to existing infrastructure," explained Yun. "We've architected our entire platform around AI from day one, similar to how Tesla built electric vehicles from scratch rather than converting combustion engines."

The platform integrates Amazon, Google, Meta, and TikTok, allowing retailers to manage and compare performance across all channels in one unified dashboard—critical as brands increasingly use external media to drive marketplace sales.

Leadership Team and Technology Expansion

PulseAd's leadership combines proven e-commerce and advertising technology expertise. CEO David Yun previously managed $1.3 billion in annual GMV at a major e-commerce platform(Kakao) and served as APAC Sales Director for a Silicon Valley advertising platform. CTO Kyle Choi brings engineering expertise in scalable data infrastructure, while COO Jay Kim contributes advertising operations experience from Google and other major AdTech companies.

Building on existing integrations, PulseAd plans to add support for major US platforms including Walmart, Target, and Instacart during the second half of 2025. The company is also developing "Pulsy", an AI assistant tool for campaign optimization and performance analysis.

Capturing Massive Market Opportunity

The US e-commerce advertising market represents unprecedented opportunity, with retail media as the fastest-growing segment. Amazon alone generates over $50 billion in annual advertising revenue, while platforms including Walmart and Target rapidly scale their advertising offerings with double-digit growth rates.

"Retail media provides superior attribution and ROI measurement compared to traditional digital channels," said Yun. "Brands are shifting significant budgets from search and social to retail media because they can directly measure sales impact rather than just engagement metrics."

PulseAd's expansion follows a systematic approach: the company will connect with major North American platforms beginning during the second half of 2025, focusing on maximizing advertising performance through AI-driven optimization and transforming marketer workflow efficiency.

About PulseAd

PulseAd provides AI-powered e-commerce advertising solutions as a retail media platform. As an Amazon Verified Partner and the first Korean company to achieve this status, PulseAd helps retailers optimize advertising performance across multiple platforms, serving brands in beauty, electronics, lifestyle, and consumer goods categories.

For more information, visit https://pulsead.io