President Lee Jae-myung talked over the phone with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on Thursday and agreed to elevate bilateral ties across the economy and in the infrastructure and energy sectors, Lee's office said.

In their first conversation, Lee praised the development of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992 and vowed to work closely with Cuong to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

"The two leaders agreed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation to match the level of their comprehensive strategic partnership, including in strategic sectors, such as high-speed rail and nuclear power," Kang told reporters.

During the 25-minute call, Cuong described South Korea as a "key partner" in Vietnam's economic cooperation and invited Lee to Vietnam, the office said.

Lee responded that he hopes to visit Vietnam for further discussions and to enhance high-level exchanges in light of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in South Korea in November, it noted.

It marks Lee's first call with a Southeast Asian leader since taking office last week, and the fifth conversation with a foreign head of state, following phone talks with the leaders of the United States, Japan, China and the Czech Republic. (Yonhap)