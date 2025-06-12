SHANGHAI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APsystems made a strong impression at the 18th SNEC PV Power & Energy Storage Expo, held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. With more than 15 years of disruptive technological innovation, the company introduced its latest advancements in solar and storage technologies, highlighting new products and showcasing the impact of AI integration on energy management.

Leading with Innovation: New Product Launches

APsystems is introducing the QS2, a brand new single-phase quad microinverter with an impressive 2200W output and support for four high-power PV modules via independent MPPT channels. Designed for safety and efficiency, its module-level architecture keeps DC voltage below 60V during operation, effectively minimizing high-voltage risks. The upgraded Zigbee module enhances communication speed and stability, while the QS2's compatibility with other APsystems single-phase models like the DS3 and QS1 makes system design more flexible.

Also introduced was the AHS series Solar Battery Hybrid Controller, designed for off-grid and backup power scenarios. Supporting 12V/24V/48V lead-acid and lithium batteries, the flagship AHS-6.3 delivers a 6300VA pure sine wave output with 99.9% MPPT efficiency and seamless 5ms UPS switching. With IP43 cooling and real-time app monitoring, it's built for reliability in both home and telecom applications.

Versatile Solar + Storage Solutions for Every Need

APsystems highlighted its complete lineup of distributed energy solutions across micro, residential, and commercial applications. The EZ1/EZHI series empower DIY users with microgrid capabilities and energy independence. For residential settings, 20A microinverters and ELS/ELT storage options provide flexible options. In the C&I space, the QT2 three-phase microinverters and Ocean series storage systems are designed for cost efficiency and scalable performance.

Smarter Energy with AI Integration

A major focus this year was APsystems' AI-driven enhancements. The new BESS AI model uses deep learning to forecast energy generation and consumption based on historical data and local energy prices. This enables automatic, personalized charge/discharge schedules for balcony and residential storage systems—delivering smarter, more efficient energy use.

APsystems also unveiled APbot, a smart support assistant built on advanced AI architecture using private LLM deployment and RAG technology. Designed to improve customer interaction, APbot delivers fast, accurate responses using semantic search and knowledge-based reasoning, all while being easily adaptable for global compliance needs.

The AP Designer tool also received an AI boost. Now featuring image recognition, real-time simulation, and 3D modeling, it streamlines PV design by analyzing rooftops, trees, and shading. With online design capabilities and automatic report generation, it simplifies everything from planning to budget forecasting.

Thank you to everyone who visited our booth at SNEC 2025. We appreciate your interest and look forward to connecting again next time!