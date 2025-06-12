Vantage Foundation Joins The Habbit Factory to Empower Young Voices Through Creative Confidence

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation is proud to support The Habbit Factory, a London-based charity that uses the power of theatre and creativity to help children build self-confidence, resilience, and a sense of self-expression. This partnership reflects Vantage Foundation's commitment to community engagement and inclusive empowerment for young people – especially those from underserved or disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Habbit Factory has been a champion of creative youth development for over 20 years. With a focus on inclusiveness and emotional support, the organisation designs theatre-based programmes for children and teens to improve public speaking, storytelling, and personal confidence. Today, the charity supports 156 young people through its membership programme and reaches hundreds more through school outreach and education partnerships.

As part of its continued mission to uplift communities, Vantage Foundation volunteers joined The Habbit Factory's creative workshop, lending their time and energy to inspire the next generation. Among them was Ben Joseph, who brought his background in dance and performing arts to the session.

"Many of these children come from disadvantaged backgrounds and may lack self-esteem or confidence," said Ben Joseph. "By earning their trust and creating a supportive space, we help them grow, express themselves, and discover who they are. The Habbit Factory is a safe and empowering place for every child, and I'm proud to have contributed to something so meaningful."

The charity's impact is driven largely by volunteers – many of whom are former participants who return to give back. This cycle of mentorship and transformation lies at the heart of The Habbit Factory's enduring success.

"We thoroughly enjoyed hosting the Vantage Foundation at The Habbit Factory. It was a meaningful opportunity for both teams to connect, share ideas, and learn from each other's approaches to community impact," said Lee Giles, Artistic Director & CEO of The Habbit Factory.

"Supporting The Habbit Factory aligns deeply with our mission at Vantage Foundation," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of the Vantage Foundation. "We believe in building confidence through creativity and connection. Seeing our volunteers actively participate in such a powerful, community-led initiative reaffirms our commitment to creating meaningful impact in the lives of young people."

Together, Vantage Foundation and The Habbit Factory demonstrate the incredible potential of partnerships rooted in compassion, creativity, and shared purpose. Through this collaboration, they aim to build a future where every child has not only the voice – but also the confidence – to use it.

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation