Discover the next-gen C2820Z5, G8825Z5 and G4520G6 AI and HPC servers

CHIBA, Japan, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform design, manufacturer, and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), will showcase how it's driving the future of sustainable data centers at Interop Tokyo 2025, one of Asia's largest tech events. Joining forces with partners Graid Technology, INFINITIX and Ufi Space, MiTAC displays the latest AI and HPC servers, liquid cooling solutions, as well as OCP server rack integration capabilities at Booth 7T28.

Advancing Sustainable Thermal Solutions

Liquid cooling has undergone a shift from niche to a baseline requirement for new data centers, especially ones supporting heavy AI and HPC workloads. Our MiTAC D50DNP1MHCPLC and MiTAC C2820Z5 are standout examples of direct liquid cooled servers featured at booth 7T28 that meet this demand. Reflecting MiTAC's leadership in advancing sustainable thermal solutions, the MiTAC C2820Z5 has been nominated a Best of Show Award finalist at Interop Tokyo 2025 in the server category.

The MiTAC D50DNP1MHCPLC is a density-optimized half-width 1U liquid-cooled compute module supporting two 4th or 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable or Intel Xeon CPU Max Series processors and 16 DDR5 DIMMs. Meanwhile the MiTAC C2820Z5 is an OCP-powered high-density 2OU 4-node dual-socket server that offers high performance computing and reduces server energy consumption and acoustic noise levels while improving power utilization efficiency.

Unveiling Next-gen AI and HPC servers

MiTAC Computing will also display its next-level AI and HPC server platforms such as the MiTAC G8825Z5, an 8U powerhouse featuring dual AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors and supporting up to 8 AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPUs, offering up to 6TB of DDR5-6400 memory – ideal for large-scale AI model training and scientific computing.

Ready to deploy at data centers is also the MiTAC G4520G6, featuring dual Intel Xeon 6700P series processors, 8 high-performance GPUs, 32 DDR5-6400 RDIMM slots with memory up to 8TB, and energy-efficient 80+ Titanium-certified power supplies.

Combining Hardware and Software Solutions

Leveraging the MiTAC G4520G6, INFINITIX will demo their AI-Stack technology, a comprehensive AI infrastructure management platform featuring critical GPU partitioning technology that enables stable multi-tasking parallel processing on a single GPU, as well as efficient cross-node computing integration across multiple GPUs.

Leveraging the MiTAC B8261T85E24HR-2T high performance storage server, Graid Technology will showcase its SupremeRAID™ SR-1010, the world's fastest GPU-accelerated NVMe/NVMeoF RAID card designed to eliminate bottlenecks and deliver top-tier performance for AI, ML, and HPC workloads.

OCP Rack-Level Integration Capabilities

MiTAC Computing has played an active role in contributing to the Open Compute Project (OCP) since 2017. At Interop Tokyo 2025, MiTAC partnered with UfiSpace to showcase its OCP rack-level integration capabilities. In addition to several MiTAC OCP servers such as the MiTAC LE2S01, MiTAC Capri v3 servers and the MiTAC C2810Z5, is also featured the UfiSpace S8901-54XC data center switch. The UfiSpace S8901-54XC is a 1RU OCP-compliant white box switch built for high-performance data center environments, offering 48×25G SFP28 and 6×100G QSFP28 ports, powered by Broadcom's Trident3-X5 silicon. The S8901-54XC brings a host of benefits like reducing infrastructure and operational overhead, enhancing system reliability and more.

As part of the OCP ecosystem, UfiSpace and MiTAC Computing both enable greater interoperability and support the transition to open, disaggregated network architectures – the data centers of tomorrow.

Visit MiTAC Computing and its partners at Hall 7, Booth 7T28.

