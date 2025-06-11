SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, Korea's premium hybrid airline, announced today that it has officially joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a member—an achievement that follows closely on the heels of the company receiving the latest IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) registration. This dual milestone positions Air Premia as a rising global player in the international aviation industry.

Achieving IATA membership immediately after obtaining registration under the ISM (IOSA Standards Manual) 16th Edition is an exceptional case in the aviation sector. The recognition affirms that Air Premia's safety and operational systems meet the most rigorous international standards.

The airline earned its IOSA registration in May 2025, just three years after launching international operations in 2022. The registration validates compliance with more than 900 globally recognized safety and operational requirements. On June 1, Air Premia was officially registered as a member of IATA, becoming the seventh South Korean airline to receive this distinction.

IATA is the leading global trade association for the air transport industry, representing approximately 350 airlines across 120 countries. membership signifies a carrier's alignment with the highest levels of safety, reliability, and operational capability.

With IATA membership now secured, Air Premia expects to further elevate its international credibility while expanding its global cooperation network. The airline is actively considering participation in a major international airline alliances and other global aviation platforms—an initiative expected to accelerate the enhancement of its services and global competitiveness.

"This marks a pivotal moment for Air Premia as we continue our journey toward becoming a globally recognized airline," said Yoo Myung-sub, CEO of Air Premia. "Our IATA membership reflects our ongoing commitment to the highest safety standards and differentiated service. We will continue to pursue membership in a global airline alliance and enhance the travel experience for our customers."

Specializing in premium service on medium- to long-haul routes, Air Premia seeks to deliver a new standard of air travel. With a foundation of international certifications and industry recognition, the airline is committed to continued growth as a global carrier.