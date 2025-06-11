BEIJING, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 RCEP Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum opened in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province on June 5, gathering some 300 delegates from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries. Anhui Gujing Distillery Company, as the forum's strategic partner for three consecutive sessions, has fueled regional cooperation while showcasing the charms of Chinese baijiu to the world.

The company has introduced live-streaming this year at its booth at the forum to promote its latest product, a commemorative liquor to mark its partnership with the China Pavilion at Osaka Expo. Besides, holographic projections have also vividly displayed Gujinggong Liquor's journey with the World Expo over six editions.

During the forum's opening ceremony, the liquor maker inked an agreement with South Korea's Anhui Industrial Development Co., Ltd. to expand its sales in the South Korean market and boost its global presence.

According to the company, its debut in South Korea dates back to as early as 2012, during the Yeosu Expo and it plans to be part of the Seoul Food 2025 to further advance its presence in the South Korean market.

After the opening ceremony, Liang Jinhui, chairman of Gujing Group, participated in discussions on overseas sales and promotion of Chinese baijiu and the combination of Chinese baijiu and the big health industry products, exploring diversified regional cooperation models for mutual benefit.

During a side event of the forum, Ju Kai, director of the International Department of the company, promoted the company's products with a case of the cooperation of Gujinggong Liquor with Bozhou's traditional Chinese medicine, as a key step for the company to explore the big health industry.

In recent years, the company has contributed significantly to promoting Chinese baijiu and Anhui local culture globally, as well as facilitating international wine culture exchanges, through a series of international events.

Thanks to its unique brewing techniques and profound history, the company's core strategic product series, Original Vintage, is now exported to over 30 countries and regions.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/346024.html