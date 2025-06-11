A South Korean KF-16 fighter jet taking part in the US-led multinational Red Flag air exercise in Alaska has been damaged, the Air Force said, with the pilots aboard confirmed safe following an emergency escape.

The two pilots ejected themselves from the double-seat fighter after an emergency situation occurred at 9:02 a.m. during takeoff from Eielson Air Force Base, according to the Air Force.

"The two pilots are safe and are being transferred to a nearby hospital," the armed service said in a notice.

The Air Force plans to determine the exact cause of the incident under close cooperation with the US side.

Launched in 1975, the Red Flag-Alaska exercise is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment, according to the US military.

South Korea has deployed fighter jets to the exercise since 2013. This year, the South's Air Force mobilized 11 aircraft, including the KF-16 fighter and the KC-330 transport plane, and some 100 airmen. (Yonhap)