HONG KONG, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University's School of Design (PolyU Design) is hosting the PolyU Design Show 2025 from 6 June to 8 August. The Show features over 250 innovative solutions developed by undergraduate and master's students, many of which integrate technology to address challenges arising from the evolving global landscape. The projects focus on a diverse range of topics, including those related to community, environment, culture and business solutions.

The opening ceremony was held on 6 June, bringing together government and corporate representatives, industry partners, alumni, academics and innovators. Prof. Kun-pyo LEE, Dean of PolyU Design, remarked, "This year's Show highlights how a new generation of young designers is breaking traditional boundaries—integrating product design with healthcare, industrial design with urban planning, and exploring AI ethical issues through communication design. These works not only highlight the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration but also strike a balance between commercial pragmatism and social responsibility, offering compelling creative solutions to address some of the most pressing global challenges and social issues."

Mr Steve LEUNG, Chairman of the School's Advisory Committee and world-renowned architect , interior and product designer, added, "Design shapes how we live, work, and connect, driving innovation and solving humanity's greatest challenges. More than ever, we need visionary designers who can foresee and solve complex problems, creating impactful, human-centred solutions." He believed that young designers are the pioneers shaping our future.

The Show's visual theme, "Zero Anew - Journey Unfolds", has been crafted by a cross-disciplinary group of graduating students. The vibrant spring embodies design as a cycle of renewal — a dynamic process where experiences are distilled, visions refined, and new creative territories explored, with each exhibit reflecting this journey. The showcased projects include graduating bachelor students' capstone projects, master students' advanced research and foundation-year students' design exploration projects. They demonstrate how PolyU Design students adopt core future skills, such as AI and technological literacy, creative thinking and environmental stewardship in their solutions to contribute to society.

Highlighted projects include an AI-driven human-robot system to explore the possibility of further enhancing safety of traditional bamboo scaffolding in Hong Kong; a drone-based medical delivery system integrated with public health networks for deployment in remote areas; a comprehensive CPR-AED system with dual training and emergency modes; a one-stop social enterprise app offering AI-assisted live-streaming for novice users; cat boxes and houses for stray cats in the Yau Ma Tei community as safe spaces to gather and temporary stay, while offering greater convenience for caretakers and volunteers to provide regular care; and a zero-waste solution that extracts natural food colouring and freeze-dried pulp from "ugly" fruits and vegetables waste to make healthy biscuits.

Ranked 22nd in the QS World University Rankings by Subject - Art and Design in 2025, PolyU Design has organised its annual design show of student works for over 60 years. The exhibition is open to the public free of charge. Online registration is required. A virtual show is also available on website. For more details, please visit: 2025.polyudesignshow.com.