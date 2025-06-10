Malaysia Airlines Launches Global Campaign 'Time for Premium Escapades'

Travellers to Experience the Elevated Comforts of Business Class with the Signature Touch of Malaysian Hospitality

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines has launched its latest global campaign, Time for Premium Escapades, inviting travellers to elevate their journey with exclusive Business Class fares. The campaign runs from 10 to 22 June 2025 for travel period from 10 June 2025 until 31 March 2026 and offers access to a wide range of destinations across Asia, Australia, Europe, and beyond. Travellers departing from Korea can enjoy all-in-return fares starting from KRW916,200 in Business Class for international destinations.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines, Malaysia Aviation Group said, "At Malaysia Airlines, we are proud to offer a Business Class experience that reflects our continuous commitment to providing our passengers with comfort, innovation and the signature warmth of Malaysian Hospitality. From private terminal transfers and Chef-on-Call gourmet dining to lie-flat seats and full connectivity onboard, every detail has been carefully crafted to ensure a seamless and indulgent journey for our passengers. The introduction of our A330neo aircraft —featuring our all-new Elevation seats and individual suites with privacy doors —underscores our commitment to setting new standards in premium travel. Through the 'Time for Premium Escapades' campaign, we invite travellers to rediscover the joy of flying, where every moment is designed to feel exceptional."

Travellers flying Business Class can expect a seamless experience from the moment they arrive at the airport—including fast-track services, access to Malaysia Airlines' Golden Lounge and even private transfers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA T1) in partnership with Mercedes Benz. Comfort meets sophistication as guests can unwind in lie-flat seats, personalised service and complimentary Wi-Fi – available onboard select aircraft for all guests regardless of cabin class or loyalty tier, ensuring guests stay effortlessly connected throughout their journey.

The journey is further elevated with a range of thoughtful enhancements designed to delight every type of traveller. Passengers can savour the airline's Best of Asia menu — a regional culinary showcase, now refreshed with new chef-curated dishes inspired by destinations across the network. Guests can also pre-select their preferred meals via Chef-on-Call for added personalisation. For added comfort on longer journeys, Business Class passengers can also enjoy premium touches such as pyjamas, while families are welcomed with child-friendly meals and activity packs for a more inclusive inflight experience on selected flights. Elegantly served and thoughtfully designed, the inflight offering reflects Malaysia Airlines' commitment to comfort, care and the warmth of the Malaysian Hospitality.

This campaign also features affordable and rewarding journey in Economy Class, with great value across the network where travellers can enjoy all-in return fares starting from KRW378,600 or international destinations. Economy Class' travellers can expect the same warm service and thoughtful touches across regional and long-haul routes.

All fares are available for booking via malaysiaairlines.com, the MHmobile app, and authorised travel agents worldwide.

Whether flying for business or leisure, short-haul or long-haul, the Time for Premium Escapades campaign invites travellers to rediscover the joy of flying with Malaysia Airlines — where every journey is elevated, and every moment delivered with care.

Terms and conditions apply. Offers are subject to availability.

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering premium and full-service travel options to, from, and within the country. As the gateway to Asia and beyond, the airline carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse heritage. Malaysia Airlines embodies the nation's rich traditions, cultures, and cuisines, delivering an unparalleled experience through its signature Malaysian Hospitality across every customer touchpoint.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) – a global aviation organisation comprising a range of aviation and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs.

As a member of the oneworld® alliance, Malaysia Airlines offers enhanced connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.malaysiaairlines.com or download the Malaysia Airlines app for the latest promotions at your fingertips.

Issued by Group Communications, Malaysia Aviation Group.