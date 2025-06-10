SEVILLE, Spain, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technical engineering consultancy Enertis Applus+ has released a comprehensive analysis of a 47MW single-axis tracker PV project in Seville, Spain, comparing the commercial performance of back-contact (BC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technologies. Energy Yield Assessments (EYA) were conducted based on module data provided by LONGi. The results confirm that LONGi's HPBC2.0 modules Hi-MO 9 significantly outperform TOPCon alternatives in power generation efficiency, cost control, and levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), providing robust technical validation for utility-scale solar deployments worldwide.

Key Findings:

The study confirms BC technology's unique capacity to maximize lifetime return on investment through synergistic "efficiency gains + cost control" effects. By significantly lowering electricity production costs, Hi-MO 9 enables solar assets to compete more effectively in global energy markets while accelerating decarbonization efforts.