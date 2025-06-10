SEVILLE, Spain, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technical engineering consultancy Enertis Applus+ has released a comprehensive analysis of a 47MW single-axis tracker PV project in Seville, Spain, comparing the commercial performance of back-contact (BC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technologies. Energy Yield Assessments (EYA) were conducted based on module data provided by LONGi. The results confirm that LONGi's HPBC2.0 modules Hi-MO 9 significantly outperform TOPCon alternatives in power generation efficiency, cost control, and levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), providing robust technical validation for utility-scale solar deployments worldwide. 

First Year Equivalent Power Generation Hours and CAPEX Comparison
LONGi BC Modules Outperform TOPCon in LCOE
The study confirms BC technology's unique capacity to maximize lifetime return on investment through synergistic "efficiency gains + cost control" effects. By significantly lowering electricity production costs, Hi-MO 9 enables solar assets to compete more effectively in global energy markets while accelerating decarbonization efforts. 