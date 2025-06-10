Smilegate Unveils New Gameplay Trailer for Upcoming RPG, "Chaos Zero Nightmare”: Pre-Registration Begins in July

SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday the 10th, Smilegate announced the release of a new promotional video titled "Embrace Despair," featuring actual gameplay from its upcoming RPG "Chaos Zero Nightmare" (henceforth CZN), developed by Super Creative.

The trailer premiered globally at 03:00 on June 10 (UTC) via the official CZN YouTube channel and on X. As a follow-up to the first promotional video released last November, this second trailer highlights CZN's unique card-based battle system and unveils a host of monsters drawn from its corrupted universe.

CZN is set in a dark fantasy universe corrupted and destroyed by a mysterious entity known as the "Chaos." To reflect this concept, its world is filled with eerie monsters rarely found in traditional anime-style RPGs.

The video concluded with a notice that pre-registration is scheduled to begin in mid-July.

To commemorate the new PV release, Smilegate is also hosting a Baemin (Baedal Minjok) mobile coupon giveaway via a draw on the social media platform "X" from June 10 to June 16. Users can participate by following the official CZN account on X and reposting the event post to their own accounts.

CZN is Super Creative's next-generation IP, helmed by CEO Kim Hyung Suk, creator of Epic Seven, who also serves as the game's director. At the base of CZN is a collectible RPG where players can collect and upgrade their favorite characters. The game blends deck-building mechanics with features from multiple genres to create a fresh and distinctive experience.

Kim Joo Hyung, Head of Business at Smilegate, stated, "With this PV, we aimed to capture the dark and heavy atmosphere that defines CZN's unique world. We look forward to sharing more updates about Chaos Zero Nightmare in the near future."

You can find more information on Chaos Zero Nightmare through the game's official accounts on "X" and "YouTube", as well as Stove's official site (https://chaoszeronightmare.onstove.com/ko).