SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luong Quoi Coconut (Vietcoco brand), one of Vietnam's leading coconut manufacturers, is participating in Seoul Food 2025, taking place from June 10 to 13 at KINTEX, Seoul, South Korea. The company is presenting its premium coconut products at Vietnam Pavilion, Hall 5, Booth 5A112, highlighting both innovation and alignment with rising plant-based trends in the global F&B industry.

Seoul Food, organized by KOTRA, is one of the largest and most influential food exhibitions in Asia. Held annually at KINTEX, Seoul, the event gathers thousands of exhibitors and visitors from around the world, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the global food and beverage industry.

Founded in Ben Tre province, widely known as Vietnam's "coconut capital", Luong Quoi Coconut has developed a diverse portfolio of coconut products including Organic Coconut Water, Coconut Milk Beverage, Toasted Coconut Chips, Coconut Milk, Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Dessicated Coconut... These products have gained traction in both retail and foodservice sectors.

With increasing demand in South Korea for organic, natural, and eco-friendly food options, Luong Quoi Coconut has become a trusted supplier. Among the company's most popular items in South Korea are:

All these products are certified by USDA Organic, EU Organic, JAS Organic and MAFRA Korea Organic, meeting local regulatory standards and earning the trust of Korean consumers. Luong Quoi Coconut also holds Halal and Kosher certifications, making its products suitable for a variety of dietary needs and earning the trust of international markets.

To ensure quality from farm to shelf, the company has invested in organic-certified coconut farming zones in Ben Tre. Its facilities meet global food safety standards, holding certifications such as ISO 22000, HACCP, and BRCGS - a testament to its reliability as a global supplier of premium coconut products. These allow the company to export to over 65 countries and serve as a reliable partner for global buyers seeking safe, premium plant-based products.

As Korea's F&B landscape embraces organic, vegan, and functional trends, Luong Quoi Coconut is well-positioned to meet these evolving needs with its nutritious, versatile, and sustainable coconut innovations. Visit Luong Quoi Coconut (Vietcoco) at Booth 5A112, Hall 5 at KINTEX to discover potential collaborations and experience the natural benefits of Vietnam's finest coconut products.