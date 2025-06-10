XUZHOU, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has recently released the new generation new energy light truck, Hanjie, leveraging the group's comprehensive technological advantages in road machinery and clean energy to continue to advance the industry's green and sustainable transformation.

The Hanjie series has tackled the efficiency bottlenecks in the logistics industry to achieve comprehensive upgrades in safety, reliability, extended battery endurance, energy efficiency, and ultra-lightweight design:

In the meantime, XCMG Auto has submitted applications for several patents, including "An Analytical Method for Evaluating the Performance of Pure Electric Mixer Truck Frame Structures". The method is designed for the frame structure of pure electric mixer trucks to address the low accuracy of existing simulation models for electric mixer vehicles. The invention would enable the establishment of high-precision analytical models by taking into consideration the road conditions, operational scenarios, and overall vehicle status, delivering reliable performance analysis results for mixer trucks.

The "Power Battery Assembly with Integrated Base Tray and Commercial Vehicle" patent relates to vehicle battery swapping technology, specifically the power battery assembly with an integrated base tray and its application in commercial vehicles, which can resolve the height space requirements for battery compartments in chassis battery swap systems.

Light trucks are an important part of XCMG's commercial vehicle industry landscape. Looking ahead, XCMG will further deepen cooperation with all partners, expand the scope of cooperation, and join hands to map a new blueprint for zero-carbon transportation and strive to set more industry benchmarks in the era of developing a green, sustainable economy.

