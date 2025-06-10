TAIPEI, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Packaging Industry Online Exhibition 2025 (APACK 2025) runs from June 10, 2025, to October 10, 2025, offering international buyers a valuable opportunity to explore leading packaging manufacturers from across Asia in one place, without the limitations of geography or time. This four-month hybrid exhibition, co-organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), is tailored to meet the growing needs of global buyers seeking reliable suppliers, advanced technologies, and efficient sourcing solutions throughout the Asian region.

Since its successful debut in 2022, APACK has consistently delivered outstanding results for both buyers and exhibitors. In 2025, the exhibition expands its reach with a four-month duration, strategically aligned with major global packaging industry events such as EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2025, ProPak China 2025, the Taipei International Packaging Industry Show, PACK EXPO 2025, and JAPAN PACK. This coordinated timing enables buyers to explore and compare solutions from multiple regions within a single procurement cycle, enhancing both sourcing efficiency and market visibility.

APACK 2025 features a robust lineup of respected Taiwanese manufacturers, including industry leaders such as KELJEN ENTERPRISE, NOVELTEK INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING, JESPER PET, ELASTIN INTERNATIONAL, SHANG-YUH MACHINE, ALLEN INDUSTRIES and many more. These companies will present thousands of the latest packaging industry products and technologies, covering a wide array of sectors crucial to modern manufacturing and production.

Visitors experience a comprehensive showcase of advanced Packaging Equipment & Machinery, including solutions for Food & Beverage Processing Machinery, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery, Paper Processing Machinery and Plastic Processing Machinery. The exhibition also features a wide variety of General Industrial Packaging Equipment, Packaging Applications & Solutions, as well as an extensive selection of Packaging Products, Plastic Packaging, Packaging Materials. In addition, the event highlights cutting-edge technologies in fields such as PU, PVC & Foam Products, Printing Machinery, Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions. Sustainability remains a key focus, with dedicated areas exploring Recycling & Waste Management Technologies and Environmental Protection & Sustainability Solutions, along with environmental protection and sustainability solutions. With thousands of the latest products, accessories, and equipment on display, the exhibition presents a highly professional and in-depth view of the industry. Attendees gain valuable insights into the newest innovations and developments shaping the global packaging sector.

https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/41/Asian-Packaging-Industry-Online-Exhibition-2025.html

In response to the evolving landscape of global trade, APACK 2025 offers a comprehensive range of virtual solutions that simplify participation for buyers around the world. Through dedicated exhibitor pages, digital catalogs, and virtual booths, all fully integrated with the TradeAsia platform, buyers browse products and send inquiries in real time. This approach eliminates traditional barriers such as travel restrictions and significantly streamlines the process of discovering suppliers and making purchasing decisions.

Since its founding in 1997, TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) operates as a trusted B2B trade platform that connects millions of global buyers with more than 600,000 verified suppliers. With a comprehensive product database and close cooperation with international trade organizations, TradeAsia supports sourcing professionals in exploring product options, comparing suppliers, and expanding their global purchasing networks with efficiency and confidence.

APACK 2025 is more than an exhibition; it serves as a dynamic sourcing ecosystem designed for global buyers seeking to connect with Asia's leading suppliers and stay competitive in the packaging industry. It offers the opportunity to explore, inquire, and source from thousands of products, all from the convenience of a screen.

